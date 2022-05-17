ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester City Manager: no more fire victims found

By Jim Morelli, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNY3I_0fhPQaTE00

WORCESTER, Mass. — Manuel Lucero woke early Saturday morning to the sound of a carbon monoxide detector going off in his Gage Street apartment.

“I couldn’t see any smoke, so it was weird,” he said. “So I checked the gas and the gas wasn’t on. So I opened the back door and I looked behind and I see a glow coming from the basement — and immediately think, ‘Fire!’”

Lucero said he began warning others before getting out himself.

“The entire building went up into flames in less than forty seconds,” Lucero said. “Wallet, phones, car keys — everything’s destroyed. So we really don’t have anything. You see it on TV and you don’t have any realization how fast these fires actually happen.”

[ Two more bodies recovered from Worcester fire ]

Lucero, a graduate student, had lived in his apartment for about a year. He said the owner rented individual rooms to tenants within apartments — but that these apartments were not further subdivided.

Four people did not make it out of the fire alive, which started around 3:30 a.m. It quickly grew to four alarms, with some residents jumping through windows to escape the flames.

Tuesday, City Manager Edward Augustus, Jr. announced the grimmest part of the fire investigation is over.

“We do believe at this stage that there will be no more victims,” he said.

The final two bodies were recovered Monday. Augustus explained the reasons for the delay.

“The dangerous situation, with lots of water, made it very challenging to see that there was another victim,” Augustus said. “They brought the dogs in — didn’t pick it up initially.

Acting Fire Chief Martin Dyer also explained Monday that a collection of snakes in one apartment survived the fire — and that those had to be cleared out before a search for additional victims could proceed.

Augustus said the cause of the fire remains undetermined. But late Tuesday afternoon, numerous ATF agents and some Massachusetts State Police officers arrived on the scene. Six were seen entering the blackened building wearing protective suits.

[ Fast-moving Worcester fire kills at least two ]

If the fire is suspicious, authorities aren’t saying so — yet.

But Manuel Lucero said something happened that night that he considered strange: he heard noises outside his bedroom window in the early morning hours.

“It was a lot of like, hushed whispering,” Lucero said. “A lot of hushed whispering... rummaging around. It just felt odd.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews battle three-alarm fire in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Firefighters worked to extinguish a three-alarm fire in a Brockton home on Florence Street, Saturday morning. Crews responded to the fire just before 9:30 a.m. and it is unclear if anyone was inside the house. According to Brockton Fire, there are no injuries at this time.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least nine people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct;. • Juvenile male, charged...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire breaks out at Smolak Farms overnight

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A massive fire broke out at Smolak Farms in North Andover early Friday morning. Crews from multiple fire departments, including Methuen and Andover, responded to South Bradford Street to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported. It is unclear if any animals were injured in...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Byfield, Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police searching for missing teen

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Keyana “KJ” Jackson was last seen May 17 in the Charlestown High School area, police say. Police describe her as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde-brown hair. Anyone with information...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Investigation#Windows#City
Boston 25 News WFXT

Movie shoot on Tobin Bridge may cause slowdowns

BOSTON — A movie shoot could slow traffic on the Tobin Bridge Sunday. MassDOT says filming will happen from 1-9 p.m. No lane closures are planned, but slowdowns are possible. Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a mounted camera between Boston and Chelsea on the bridge. The escort...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cooling centers open in Boston ahead of heat

BOSTON — Boston Centers for Youth and Families has opened more than a dozen “cooling centers” after Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city. One of those locations is the Tynan Elementary School at 650 East Fourth Street in South Boston. Most locations are...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation following an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. Thursday found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.
LYNN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Connecticut mother left 2-year-old home alone to go to the store

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A mother in Connecticut is facing charges after police said her toddler was found wandering outside alone while she went out to a store. Wolcott police said in a Facebook post that they were called when a 2-year-old was found around 9:30 p.m. in a front yard, wet and crying. A neighbor saw the child, who was barefoot and wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, and immediately called the police.
WOLCOTT, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy