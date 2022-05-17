ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Truck Crashes And Spills Over 30,000 Pounds Of Eggs Onto A Dallas, Texas Freeway

By Sean Alan
News Talk 860 KSFA
News Talk 860 KSFA
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Motorists on I-30 down in Dallas, Texas found themselves in a sticky situation yesterday morning after an accident involving an 18-wheeler carrying thousands of eggs crashed and ended up shutting down the freeway. Early Monday morning, around 4 AM traffic came to a standstill after an 18-wheeler hit a...

ksfa860.com

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Man killed on I-20 after being hit by 18-wheeler

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Michigan man was killed early Monday morning after being hit by an 18-wheeler while walking down I-20. A preliminary report from DPS states that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a Jackson, Michigan native, was driving eastbound on the Interstate near Longview when his car “ran off the roadway… possibly due to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KWTX

‘Eggtremely’ sticky road after 30K pound egg spill in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A morning crash left a very sticky situation along Interstate-30 in Dallas Monday morning. The trailer of an 18-wheeler was ripped open after it hit a bridge in Dallas, spilling some 35,000 pounds in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30 near the I-45 interchange. Officials with the Texas...
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Wills Point ISD student killed, 3 others injured in car crash

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday night car crash killed one Wills Point High School student and injured another. Wills Point Police said the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 80 and FM 2965. Officers arrived to find a crash involving a passenger car and a 18-wheeler. Four juveniles were inside the passenger car, and one man was in the 18-wheeler. Officers immediately began assisting the people on scene.
WILLS POINT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
centraltrack.com

The Spread: A Fourth H-E-B Is Coming To North Texas.

The State Fair 2022 Is Food-Themed, Project Pollo To Be Featured On Shark Tank, Local Restaurant Owner Gives Out Free Baby Formula & More. , our weekly feature that aims to share all the area restaurant, food and beverage industry news that’s fit to print. Except, this is the Internet, so space isn’t a concern. Also: Good thing, because this is Dallas and this town always has breaking restaurant news going down like whoa.
DALLAS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Details on fatal Clay Co. crash released

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details of the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a man to the hospital have been released. Amber Lynn Bennett, a 20-year-old from Wichita Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clay County Justice of the Peace. Authorities...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spills#Freeway#Traffic Accident#Wfaa#Eggland
wbap.com

Dallas Police: Information Needed About Person Who Abandoned Pitbull

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in animal cruelty case involving an abandoned Pitbull. Police say that on Wednesday. May 11 at around 7:00 p.m. someone in an a dark-colored pick-up truck abandoned the grey Pitbull in the 1700 block of Berkley Road.
DALLAS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD investigates body found on city’s east side

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFPD Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a body was found on Tuesday morning. Around 10:45 a.m. officers were called to investigate a body that was seen by a BNSF Railroad employee. The body was found on the west side of the train tracks on the 500 block of Carolina Street, according to police.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pilot Killed in Single-Engine Plane Crash Near Cleburne: Officials

One person is dead after a small plane crash in a field south of Cleburne, officials say. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a single-engine, two-seat plane crashed in an open pasture in Johnson County on Tuesday evening. The crash took place at 4801 South Nolan River Road...
CLEBURNE, TX
KXII.com

Two arrested for robbery in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an apartment Monday night. Officers said it happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Taylor and Burton Street. Police said Bashari Muhammad Whitfield took a phone from a victim during...
SHERMAN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Father of Dallas toddler attacked by coyote reveals how son is doing

UPDATED: A coyote has been shot dead and will be tested for rabies after a Dallas toddler in Lake Highlands was attacked on Tuesday, officials said late Wednesday. Marlo Clingman, a Dallas Animal Services spokeswoman, confirmed the shooting, saying that it was killed by another agency. Original story: As a...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Pharmacy in Dallas Celebrates Major Milestone

A local nonprofit is celebrating a huge milestone right now, as it continues its mission to make sure no family goes without lifesaving medicine. In 2018, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Dallas opened up the first free pharmacy in the state. But as people lost their jobs...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco ISD employee arrested on obscenity-related charges

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district.  The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
FRISCO, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
715
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy