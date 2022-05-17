ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Kick off your future at the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair

By Ashley Kaiser
 4 days ago

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Finding a job opportunity can be tough.

You send in application after application and sometimes you never hear back.

At the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair local companies were on the hunt to fill openings.

There were many great companies at the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair with countless positions available.

Whether you are an expert in a field or have no experience at all, the options are endless.

Spring is the season for new beginnings and that is exactly what’s was happening at the Highlands Event Center.

Around 50 businesses set up shop and got to work, speaking with potential candidates to add to their team.

Kylie Butler with Youth Services Systems says they are hoping to hire around a dozen new employees.

We’re looking for quite a few individuals, people with a degree in the social service field, but we also have positions open for people with a GD or high school degree.

Kylie Butler, Youth Service Systems

What are some of those qualities you are looking for in an employee when you’re recruiting at events like this?

Ashley Kaiser, 7News Reporter

Somebody who is dependable and then also enjoys working with the youth.

Kylie Butler, Youth Service Systems

A few other companies at the event included Crittenton Services , Oglebay , WesBanco , WVU Medicine , and many more.

Maybe you are not quite ready for a job or want to get more experience.

Wheeling University’s graduate programs could help you get to where you want to go.

I am here representing Wheeling University’s graduate programs. I’m trying to recruit people that are interested in furthering their career by showing them some of the great programs that we have that can help in that.

We offer a master’s in Business Administration, a master’s in educational leadership, as well as some new programs such as our master’s of Science and Athletic Training, and we also have a lot of certificate programs that are great for people that are looking to sort of switch career paths

Sadie Crow, Graduate admissions representative, Wheeling University

If you missed the Ohio Valley job and Career Fair you can find the list of companies looking to hire HERE .

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

