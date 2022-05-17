ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Low voter turnout for primaries in sampling from across Williamsport

By Jeremy Stout
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzgKi_0fhPPjNY00
rawpixel.com / Felix

Primary voter turnout is proving to be very low across the Williamsport area this election cycle.

As of a 3 p.m. sampling of Williamsport area polling locations on May 17, the average primary turnout is hovering around 15%.

This puts turnout in the area around five points lower then the national average, 19.6 percent, according to Pew Research Center gathered in the 2018 midterm elections.

Vince Galko, political consultant, explained what voter turnout means for the election.

"Low voter turnout will benefit the candidates who have the best grassroot organizations and the most devoted followers," Galko said, "Although turnout is lower at this time, most Republicans work during the day and tend to vote after work between 5-8 p.m. The turnout numbers will go up on the GOP side.”

Galko also said that negative ads are a way to lower turnout for a candidate's opponents, which can sway turnout one way.

"If undecided voters stay home and you can turn out your voters, you have an advantage in a low turnout election," Galko said.

At the Lycoming College polling location, 57 voters had shown up out of a total of 355 in the roll. This puts turnout at 16%.

Keith Patterson, judge of election at that location, said that they were busier then last year, but are still only expecting around 100 total voters. He said this was common.

"A lot of the people that vote here are from Lycoming College and the college is out," Patterson said, "we didn't have a ton of people in the morning right away. It's always slow here."

The Monsignor Fleming Parish polling location did not fair any better. Sixty voters had turned up out of 778 in the roll. This places that location at 13% turnout.

Fred Kellers, the judge of elections at that location, said he was unable to provide any context for that number as this was his first year in the role.

The Northway Community Church location had slightly higher turnout than the others. 205 voters had shown up to vote out of a possible 1,155 in the roll. This places them at the highest of the sampling with an 18% turnout.

Susan Little, judge of election at the location, said that they were busier than last year, which was her only comparison point.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Williamsport, PA
Williamsport, PA
Government
PennLive.com

State house candidate says he had problems at Pa. polling place this morning

An incumbent Democrat state representative is alerting Pa. primary voters about potential problems and long delays at the polls. State Rep. Manny Guzman, D-Berks, said he encountered substantial delay at his polling place this morning. In a press release released by his office, he is blaming poll workers not being properly trained on Berks County’s new voting machines.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Two Long-Time York County Lawmakers Lose In Primary

YORK COUNTY – Two incumbent Republican York County state representatives lost their bids for reelection in Tuesday’s PA primary. Rep. Stan Saylor, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, was defeated by Wendy Fink, who criticized Saylor’s voting to raise the gas tax, supporting Gov. Wolf’s bloated budgets, and voting in support of PA’s mail-in voting law. Saylor was elected to the state House in 1992. The other lawmaker defeated in the primary was Rep. Keith Gillespie, who lost to Joe D’Orsie, who ran as a citizen wanting to serve the public, bring about change, and not a career politician. Gillespie was elected to the PA House in 2002 and chairs the House Game & Fisheries Committee.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Vote Count For PA GOP U.S. Senate Race

HARRISBURG (AP) – Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for the Republican nomination to fill an open PA U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continued Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate election-day and mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, counting of provisional, overseas, and military absentee ballots could last past Friday. The race remains close enough to trigger the Commonwealth’s automatic recount law.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta concedes, Mastriano on ballot in November

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for governor, it looks like republican Doug Mastriano’s name will be on the ballot in November. He will be joined by democrat Josh Shapiro who ran unopposed. Former Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta was hoping for a different outcome. Lots of disappointment Tuesday night among Barletta supporters. It became clear […]
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Patterson
WBRE

Polling problems reported in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the Primary Election kicks off, some Luzerne County residents are finding that voting machines are down in certain places. Luzerne County has had well-documented issues with elections in recent years many voters in Plains Township were frustrated and some were downright angry. Many could not vote because there were problems […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lou Barletta fights to secure Governor nomination

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the most closely watched races in the nation is that of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Former Hazleton Mayor and former Congressman Lou Barletta are one of two leading candidates vying for the GOP nomination. We stopped by the largest polling place in Hazleton on East Broad. Turnout was low […]
HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Turnout#Election#Republicans#Local News#Pew Research Center#Gop#Lycoming College
WITF

Pennsylvania takes first step to join federal government’s $45 billion “Internet for All” initiative

Under the initiative, three programs will spend $45 billion on building broadband infrastructure, reducing connection costs and promoting equitable access. Federal and state officials visited Marion-Walker Elementary School in Bellefonte this week and talked about the steps Pennsylvania is taking to join the federal government’s “Internet for All” initiative.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Anthracite mine reclamation project boosts local economies

Reprinted from PA Environment Digest Shamokin, Pa. — On May 13, U.S. Senate Bob Casey and John Stefanko, DEP Deputy Secretary for Active and Abandoned Mine Operations toured the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Shamokin, Northumberland County to highlight how abandoned mine reclamation projects can benefit local economies and communities. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act will provide an additional $244 million for abandoned mine land (AML) reclamation...
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBRE

96-year-old school permanently closing in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY– The Williamsport Area School District unanimously decided to close Thaddeus Stevens Primary School on Tuesday night. The 96-year-old school will permanently close on June 30, 2022. According to information posted to the district’s website, the school board made its decision based on a 2020 feasibility study to determine the long-term viability of […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wlvr.org

The number of new COVID cases locally has spiked dramatically

The Lehigh Valley is a national hotspot for covid transmission as cases spike across the northeastern U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If it seems like a lot of people have COVID-19 in the Valley right now, it’s because they probably...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times News

Carbon County District Attorney: Being an adult has legal consequences

Actions have consequences. Lehighton Area High School seniors were made aware of this during a Stepping Out program held in the school cafeteria Thursday morning. Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek and Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Hatton spoke to the graduating students who will soon step out into the world as adults.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy