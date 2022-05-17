ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

County removing life-sized giraffe sculptures from South End park

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Skyscrapers. Cranes. Construction. That’s what South End is known for.

“We come out here several times a day,” said Mya Veronne, who was walking her dog, Stella.

So, when there’s a little extra green space, it’s a nice change. Especially when it comes to an animal you don’t often see at a park.

“I think they add a nice touch to the area, it makes it a little bit more homey,” said Mya.

Two life-sized giraffes are on the corner of Willmore Park off West Kingston Avenue. They were created by artist, Ben Parrish and commissioned by architect, David Furman. David designed the park that was later bought by the county.

“I think they’re fabulous and the subtleties of the design and impacts of the units, were just a reflection on Ben’s talent,” said David.

The giraffes were originally on East Boulevard, near Dilworth, on a property David owned. He said he moved them to the park in South End because he thought everyone would love them. But there was just one problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsj22_0fhPPiUp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJKv4_0fhPPiUp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmDRa_0fhPPiUp00

“At first they were dangerous, so we were working on trying to eliminate the imminent danger of the giraffes,” said David.

So, he didn’t have permission to put the giraffes in the corner when he built the park. But this was one of those do first and apologize later situations.

“I know they can’t just let anybody put things in the park, I get it. I get the big concept,” said David. “I knew they were so popular on East Boulevard. I knew they’d be a big hit there, (so) maybe I could circumvent that process,” said David.

He said he’s been working with the county to try to find a creative way to fence off the giraffes when he was told they had to go. Mecklenburg County officials said that they are removing the sculptures because they were put there without permission.

“What that they’ll change their mind? No, I’m not hopeful they’ll change their mind, that’s just not the way bureaucracy is operated,” said David.

David has a long history of installing public art and adding extra touches to properties he develops throughout the city. And he often doesn’t have permission.

“If you don’t want to step out of the box and try something new, you end up with a boring park,” said David.

Maybe not a boring park, but definitely one that’s less exotic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 6

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Dog seen on side of North Carolina road rescued

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After weeks of wandering, the stray black dog who made a home on the corner of Cloniger Drive and Liberty Drive in Thomasville was finally rescued. “He’s just a sweet dog. He loves everybody,” said Stacy Draper with Ruff Love Rescue. Ruff Love Rescue volunteers saw pictures of the elusive black […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Cincinnati CityBeat

This Historic East Side Estate Once Home to the University of Cincinnati's President is for Sale for $2.7 Million

Built in the year 1900, this massive 8,000-square-foot brick and stone home was once home to the president of the University of Cincinnati. This sprawling California estate sits on 12 acres of partially wooded land that features a pool, a four-car garage and barn. The inside of the home offers eighteen rooms — including six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a terrarium-style sunroom and much more.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Stella, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Eater

Chef Ashleigh Shanti Pops Up Across North Carolina Before Good Hot Fish Opens This Fall

Oil droplets cascaded from the Leah & Louise fry basket as the golden brown catfish filets rose straight out of the fryer, curled and furled like the lakes the fish once swam, glistening for a brief moment before chefs Ashleigh Shanti and Greg Collier sprinkled them with flaky chunks of sea salt and tucked the fish into foil-lined boxes. Recently, the two North Carolina chefs worked side by side in Collier’s open kitchen at Camp North End during a recent Good Hot Fish pop-up event in Charlotte.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Giraffes#Skyscrapers
103GBF

Ohio Amusement Park Hosting Summer Concert Series With a Few Rock Acts Joining in

Kings Island is known for having great roller coasters, and a fun atmosphere, but did you know they have concerts?. Kings Island is an Amusement Park located in Mason, Ohio. It's not too far of a drive from the Tri-State being fairly close to Cincinnati (I like to use big cities as location points so I can gauge how far I am from something). Kings Island is known for its many roller coasters, and is a great place for those seeking a thrill! In the summertime, they also have a waterpark called Soak City for those hot summer days.
MASON, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: US Army Corps at Deer Creek Are Opening Tours for the Summer

PICKAWAY – Ever curious about how a dam works? Why its there and how it’s operated? You can this summer with free tours at the local dam. Deer Creek Dam is operated by the US Army of Engineers and controls the Deer Creek lake in its summer and winter pool. During the tour, the Army will explain why they keep water at levels differently throughout the year, what they do during heavy rains, and take you on a tour of the 8-story dam.
MOUNT STERLING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
dayton.com

Popular Butler County drive-in restaurant is closed

A popular Butler County drive-in root beer stand has closed, according to social media. The J & E Rootbeer Stand, 6301 Germantown Road, typically opens in early May, and when it remained closed, longtime customers became concerned on social media. This week, there was no activity at the restaurant and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
kiss951.com

The Cheerwine Festival Is Back This Weekend In Salisbury North Carolina

Salisbury get ready! It’s time to celebrate the South’s favorite cherry soda. Cheerwine, the iconic 105-year-old soft drink, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host one of the most popular events in the Carolinas. That’s right after 3 long years The Cheerwine Festival returns Saturday, May 21, from noon to 10 p.m.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fire destroys home, spreads to neighbors in Burke County, firefighters say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — An early morning fire in Burke County Wednesday destroyed a home and spread to a neighbor’s home, firefighters say. The fire department is less than a minute walk away from the home that caught fire along Mill Street in Drexel. The fire chief said that when they got to the scene, it was burning through the roof and had already spread to some trees in front, which firefighters had to cut down to put out the flames.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy