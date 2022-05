I write in reference to an article of May 20th on Heartbeat pf Lima. This article reads like The Lima News is covering a local coffee shop moving to a new location and expanding its menu. At no point is there any recognition that facilities like Heartbeat are highly controversial. They have in the past tended to misrepresent themselves in a way that leads pregnant girls and women to believe they offer abortion services. When the women get inside, the staff proceeds to shame and frighten them into carrying their pregnancies to term, often with serious health risks to the women.

LIMA, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO