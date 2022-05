Don Guerra, who has earned a reputation as one of the most celebrated bakers in the nation, is up for a James Beard Award next month. Guerra, founder and owner of Barrio Grains and Barrio Bread, has come a long way since baking bread out of his garage in 2009. Besides a planned expansion of his midtown bakery, Guerra has launched two projects with the celebrated team behind El Charro.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO