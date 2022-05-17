FOUND SAFE: Authorities in Texas find missing woman was 'believed to be in danger'

UPDATE:

Amarillo police reported Thursday that Ashley Crumbley was found safe after reporting to their police department and speaking with the Special Victims detectives. Authorities state Crumbley is no longer considered a missing person.

Crumbley was first reported missing on Tuesday and was believed to be in danger after she was last seen walking away from an argument at a liquor store.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police in Texas are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be in danger after she was last seen walking away from an argument near a liquor store.

Police said 25-year-old Ashley Nichole Crumbley was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday as she "was walking away from an argument" near the liquor store located at North East 19th and North Grand.

"Her hair might have some light brown dyed streaks in it as well," said police. "The Amarillo Police Special Victims Unit is currently investigating this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.

"Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Amarillo Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip through the p3 tips app or on the website at amapolice.org ," said police.