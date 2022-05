The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will be today at 7:01 Eastern Standard Time (EST) at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Normally, the winner of the Kentucky Derby will race in the Preakness in an attempt to achieve immortality by securing the Triple Crown. However, the owners of Rich Strike decided to have the horse skip the Preakness in order to be well-rested for the Belmont in three weeks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO