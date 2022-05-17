ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six items to buy at TJ Maxx which are worth your dollars the next time you shop

By Alexandra Markovich
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
TJ Maxx is a clothing and home goods store loved by many consumer shoppers for its huge discounts and sales.

And though the deals are always great, you need to make sure you have these six items when you leave the store because they are practically a steal.

Workout gear is a great buy at TJ Maxx Credit: Getty

1. Workout and athletic gear

The first item that you should be grabbing when you are at TJ Maxx is workout gear because you can get high-end athletic brands, like Nike, Fabletics and Adidas.

For instance, a Champion graphic t-shirt is currently priced at $9.99 on their website.

2. Handbags

Just like athletic wear, you can also find designer handbags at the discount store.

According to Wise Bread, Valentina, Kenneth Cole, Michaella Barri, Saint Laurent, Perlina and Emma Fox are just some of the designer names that you can find.

However, TJ Maxx only gets a limited amount of designer bags.

Due to the limited inventory, you will most likely not find a designer handbag every time you go to your local store.

But, you can ask your local TJ Maxx store manager when the store usually receives handbag inventory and about what time they are being put on the shelves to make sure you are first in line for the luxurious bags.

3. Tech accessories

Other items worth putting in your cart are the tech accessories.

Erin Port, who runs the blog Simple Purposeful Living, sings about the discounts you can find in this department.

She said: "You can find screen protectors, extra cables, cases, headphones and more. All name brand items for a fraction of the cost."

4. Notebooks, stationery and office supplies

TJ Maxx is also a great place to grab notebooks, stationery and other office supplies.

There are notebooks and stationery available with different designs on them to please everyone.

5. Dinnerware

There are loads of serving dishes, bowls and mugs to choose from, but seasonal dishes are also a steal.

You can pick up a set of eight, name-brand melamine plates, perfect for outdoor dining, for under $25.

They also carry popular brands, like Rae Dunn, Cynthia Rowley and Rachel Zoe for up to 50% off.

6. Last-minute gifts

Not only can you find adorable stationery at TJ Maxx, but you can also find items like fuzzy socks, specialty foods and delicious smelling candles that make great last-minute gifts or items perfect for a gift basket.

