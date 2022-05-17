ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Four people charged in jail contraband arrest, DeKalb County deputies say

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKalb County deputies say a total of four people...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

17 arrested during second leg of DeKalb County's Operation Family 2022

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been targeting those with outstanding warrants on domestic violence charges. It is part of the second leg of Operation Family 2022. Deputies said they made 17 arrested and cleared 25 warrants from the past few days. Their focus was mostly in Lithonia, Decatur, and Stone Mountain.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man shot dead near NW Atlanta club, park

ATLANTA - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in his 60s in northwest Atlanta near an nightclub. Police found an unidentified man dead in the road at 351 Oliver Street. Police investigated near Kathryn Johnson Memorial Park, across the street from the Marquette Restaurant & Lounge parking...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contraband
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County pastor found stabbed to death, suspect arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A manhunt for the man accused of killing a DeKalb County pastor and then abandoning her body inside a van along a narrow, rural roadway has ended with his arrest, investigators said. DeKalb County police said at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to the 1600 block...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead in car in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police said a man has come forward claiming to want to turn himself in connection to the death of a woman found dead in a car along a rural DeKalb County roadway. The DeKalb County Police Department said officers were called out around 10:25 p.m. to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a Cobb County home on Thursday evening. It happened at a home in the 4400 block of Hicks Road near Williamsburg Court SW. Cobb County police have not released details regarding the shooting, but said earlier they...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed, charged after breaking into sister's home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is being charged with simple battery after he attacked his sister. Officers say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Almont Drive SW. The names of those involved have not been released by police. The sister stabbed her brother when she asked him...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police officer reunites with baby boy he saved with CPR

ATLANTA - An Atlanta SWAT officer reunited with the 4-month-old boy who he saved with his quick thinking and CPR training. According to Atlanta police, Officer SPO Oden was patrolling when he saw a vehicle driving with its hazard lights on and the cars horn blaring. The officer followed the vehicle to the fire station where it parked, and a woman jumped out and flagged the officer down.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tow truck owner gunned down while training new driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have arrested a suspected gunman accused of shooting and killing a tow truck business operator while teaching a new driver. Victor Richardson, 25, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Christopher Harrold at the Chevron gas station on Memorial Drive. "It's...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed near popular Atlanta club

Police said it happened after some kind of altercation. Officer were examining the scene and talking to witnesses after someone shot a man in his 60s.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cartersville man faces additional charges for second Canton shooting

CANTON, Ga. - A Georgia man is facing additional charges after investigators said they linked him to shooting a government vehicle. He was already in jail for shooting up a Canton home. Timothy Gregory, 29, of Cartersville, was charged with aggravated assault, interference with government property, discharge of firearm on...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest 5 men suspected of drive-by shootings in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Five suspected gunmen in multiple drive-by shootings were taken into police custody late Wednesday evening. Spalding County Sheriff's deputies and Griffin police officers made five arrests after hearing about 30 gunshots back-to-back. FOX 5 spoke with the family of a 78-year-old whose home police believe they targeted.
GRIFFIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy