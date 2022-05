The commitment of George Washington III last November figured to make Lawrent Rice’s potential path to Ohio State a bit more difficult. Both combo guards targeted by the Buckeye coaching staff in the class of 2023, Washington made his decision early, potentially eliminating the need for a similar player as the first Ohio State commit in the cycle. Rice, who hails from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, may have had to reshuffle his priorities if the three-star, top-150 prospect had the Buckeyes as his leader in the pack.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO