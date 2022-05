MIAMI – A judge sentenced a former South Florida police lieutenant to life in prison Friday for molesting two young girls who are now in their 20s. “There will be no closure here,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Miguel de la O said during the sentencing hearing for Braulio Gonzalez, 48. “The fact that people continue to defend you is just classic cognitive dissonance.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO