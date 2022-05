AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Borger man was officially indicted in Randall County after he was arrested in 2018 for his alleged involvement in the death of an Amarillo man in 2017. According to documents from Randall County, 32-year-old Cody Sherwood was indicted on Wednesday for one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated […]

