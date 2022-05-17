Rodeo 2022

Penni Fulbright, age 63, of Coleman, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Seth Moore, pastor of Hords Creek Cowboy Church, officiating and Mark Smith assisting. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
