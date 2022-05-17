ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Rodeo 2022

 4 days ago

The 58th annual Brown County Rodeo is nearing,...

Penni Fulbright

Penni Fulbright, age 63, of Coleman, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a visitation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Seth Moore, pastor of Hords Creek Cowboy Church, officiating and Mark Smith assisting. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX
Court Records 5/20/22

The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk's office from May 13 through May 19:. Adams, William Harrison Jr., Boating While Intoxicated. Simmons, James Cleveland, Driving While Intoxicated. Sosa, Hervey, Driving While Intoxicated. Duffy, Tammie Louise, Driving While Intoxicated. Fields, Sonia Benetta, Criminal Trespass of Habitation. Baldwin,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Brown County, TX
Texas Government
Texas Sports
Brown County, TX
Myrna Brink Ellison

I am writing to share that at the age of 92, my precious Momma left this earth on May 17, 2022. It was Myrna's request to be cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman, Texas. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home, located at 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas. Officiant will be Clint Douglas DeGroot, Executive Pastor from Dominion Church in Dickinson, Texas. There will be a private family inurnment at a later date.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Information on county court workload discrepancy

There has been a discrepancy between the candidates for county judge, Paul Lilly (I) and Shane Britton, regarding the workload of the county court under Judge Lilly. Lilly and Britton both have shared different sets of numbers with the public. The number of cases handled by the county court, and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Vonda (Cunningham) Moore

Vonda (Cunningham) Moore, age 68, of Brownwood went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Services for Vonda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Todd King and David Barnum officiating; burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
1,633 ballots cast in early voting for runoff election

Early voting in the May 24 runoff election for county races concluded Friday with a total of 1,633 ballots cast during the week. Friday's turnout of 423 votes was the largest of the week, followed by 354 on Thursday, 296 on Monday, 288 on Tuesday and 272 on Wednesday.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
7-on-7 Lions secure 22nd straight state berth with Ponder performance

JUSTIN – Last summer, the 7-on-7 state tournament fate for the Brownwood Lions was decided on the final snap of the final game in their final qualifying tournament. In 2022, however, the Lions have already made reservations for their 22nd consecutive 7-on-7 state tournament appearance, needing just one outing to do so.
BROWNWOOD, TX
2022 VALS AND SALS: Bangs' Light, Bishop emerge as top two grads

BANGS – The Bangs High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 8 p.m. Friday, May 27 at Memorial Stadium. Atop the class of graduates are valedictorian Jackson Light and salutatorian Logan Bishop. Light is the son of Michael and Carrie Light and will be attending Texas A&M University...
BANGS, TX
Shirley Roberts

Shirley Roberts, age 83, of Brownwood went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at First United Methodist Church Brownwood with Pastor Jay Fraze officiating; a private family burial will follow. There is no set visitation, however a register book will be available to sign at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
James Crow Legacy Scholarship recipients

Brownwood High School recipients of the 2022 James Crow Legacy Scholarships are Luke Moss, Victoria Ramos, Mia McCorkle and Brandon Still, who are pictured with David and Melissa Crow.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Bangs City Council new members take oath

Bangs City Council welcomed three new members Friday at Bangs City Hall. Those sworn into office were Waymond Sheppard, Greg Parrott, and William Loyd. All three of the new Bangs City Council members had similar goals. First, all three of them agreed that city administrators were needed, and that is...
BANGS, TX
TJJD arrests Juvenile Supervision Officer in Brown County

The Office of the Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday:. On May 19, 2022, Inspectors with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) arrested a Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Devan Scott Denton (26) on a misdemeanor warrant for one count of Official Oppression. Denton was booked into the Brown County Jail by OIG Inspectors without incident. This offense is a Class A Misdemeanor under the Tex. Pen. Code Chapter 39.03. If convicted, this offense is punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 1 year and up to a $4,000 fine.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Brookesmith fourth graders present award to librarian

Mr. Moore's 4th grade students present Librarian Ms. Teresa Contreras with personal letters of appreciation. and a card in recognition of her revitalization of the school library. Ms. Contreras is a retired public school. employee who has served as an aide, teacher, cafeteria manager and librarian. She is delighted...
BROOKESMITH, TX

