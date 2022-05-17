Rodeo 2022

The Office of the Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Friday:. On May 19, 2022, Inspectors with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) arrested a Juvenile Supervision Officer (JSO) Devan Scott Denton (26) on a misdemeanor warrant for one count of Official Oppression. Denton was booked into the Brown County Jail by OIG Inspectors without incident. This offense is a Class A Misdemeanor under the Tex. Pen. Code Chapter 39.03. If convicted, this offense is punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for up to 1 year and up to a $4,000 fine.

