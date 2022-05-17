ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Cuban American entrepreneur Gus Machado dies at 87

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gus Machado, a Cuban American entrepreneur, has passed away at 87. Machado was well known for selling automobiles in South Florida at his dealership, Gus Machado Ford, on West 49th Street in Hialeah. According to his dealership website, Gus Machado came to the United...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Related
vnexplorer.net

Miami bars Haiti’s ex-president ‘Sweet Micky’ from performing at music festival

© Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS Haitian President Michel Martelly speaks to supporters while attending the inauguration of neighborhood of Morne Lazarre, in the commune of Petion Ville, Port-au-Prince, on April 17, 2015, where 25 houses were rebuilt for families affected by the earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Saharan dust, 100-degree heat index will greet South Floridians this weekend

Get ready for slightly hazy days and hue-altered sunrises and sunsets, South Florida. Saharan dust is here from Africa. And while dealing with the possible respiratory concerns resulting from the Saharan dust, South Floridians also had to prepare for a Saturday heat index that could make it feel as though it’s 100 degrees. “It’s probably the first hot and humid weekend of the season,” said ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
Hialeah, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Business
wlrn.org

'Hotel Scarface': drugs, disco, and debauchery

One of Miami’s most iconic hotels today was once party central for the cocaine cowboys. in the 1980s The Mutiny Hotel became the central base for the cocaine industry. That hotel is the main character in Roben Farzad’s book, ‘Hotel Scarface: Where Cocaine Cowboys Partied and Plotted to Control Miami,’ which is also this month’s Sundial Book Club pick.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Brightline marks 3rd anniversary with discounts

MIAMI – At $3 to $5, Patrick Goddard said Brightline fares will be a lot cheaper than a gallon of gas from Friday to Sunday. The high-speed train has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach and will have new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The expansion project to Orlando International Airport is next.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban American#Automobile#American Auto Sales#Big Trail Auto Sales#G M Auto Export#General Motors#Ford#St Thomas University#Stu#The Gus Machado College
sflcn.com

Western Air Makes Inaugural Flight Between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale

[NASSAU, Bahamas] – Bahamian owned and operated commercial airline, Western Air, took a long runway into the international friendly skies yesterday. They it made its first flight between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Florida as another airline alternative for travellers. The 50-seater Embraer ERJ145 Jet took off from Lynden Pindling International Airport at 11 am en route to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, a first in the airline’s almost 21-year existence.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

South Florida’s Fish Have a Drug Problem

Fans of seafood in South Florida may be getting more than they bargained for at the dinner table. A study that began in 2018 with Florida International University researcher Jennifer Rehage and Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) partnering to examine the decline of bonefish in South Florida’s waters recently revealed a startling surprise. Bonefish in the waters of the Biscayne Bay and Florida Keys contained trace amounts of pharmaceutical drugs and other contaminants in their blood and tissue.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Black history mural unveiled at Miami-Dade elementary school

MIAMI – A mural was unveiled Saturday at a school in Miami-Dade County honoring Frances Johnson, one of the first Black parents to lead her children to an all-white school. Johnson took the brave step with her children on Sept. 6, 1961, at Earlington Heights Elementary School, and on Saturday morning, her son honored her at that same school she took them to with a mural.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Parking garages at Miami International Airport full for Saturday travelers

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport’s garages are filled to capacity on Saturday, due to weather delays Friday and high weekend travel. According to Miami-Dade Aviation Department, travelers should plan to be dropped off by family or friends, a ride share service, taxi or public transportation.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
WSVN-TV

SOUTH FLORIDA SURGE OF MOISTURE?

We are officially halfway through the work week, which means the weekend is right around the corner,…And this week so far we have seen a mixed bag of weather. The week started off stormy and has now transitioned to a steamy and mainly dry one. This morning was no different as we saw just a few isolated showers (near the Florida Keys), calm and quiet across Mainland areas with mild and muggy conditions for all.
FLORIDA STATE
FodorsTravel

The 12 Best Beaches in Miami

Home > Destinations > USA > Florida > Miami > Beaches. All of the most incredible beaches in and around Miami for every type of traveler. It’s impossible to travel to the 305 without getting a bit sandy. Miami’s beaches are some of the best in the continental United States, and millions flock to enjoy them each year. Even though beach hopping is one of the best things to do in Miami, most Miami vacationers fail to venture beyond South Beach, and while SoBe is absolutely worth a visit, the Magic City has much more to offer. From secluded locales that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island to family-friendly parks and kite surfing heavens, Miami truly has an oceanfront to satisfy all. Whether you’re looking for a day party, a place to enjoy with your dog, or everything in between, here are the top beaches in Miami for you and your travel style.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

First marijuana dispensary can now open in Miami

Miami finally allowed the city's first medicinal marijuana dispensary to open last week after years of pushback. Although medicinal marijuana was approved by Florida in 2016, the city's long-held stance of prohibiting dispensaries was overturned in a dramatic policy move. Vote on last Thursday allowed locals to operate a marijuana dispensary at 90 NE 11th St., near nightclubs E11even and Space, with the help of a registered dispensary firm.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Get ready for Planet Afropunk Live Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – Afropunk is hosting its first live event in Miami this weekend in historic Overtown. “Overtown is the Harlem of the South,” said Kechi Okpala, event coordinator for The Urban on Northwest 2nd Avenue. Planet Afropunk Live Miami is a two-day event from May 20 to...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Investigation: Broward 911 call center workers log so much OT because of understaffing that they can double their pay

Broward County’s emergency 911 centers are so gravely understaffed that workers routinely log outlandishly long overtime shifts — enough extra work that many are doubling and tripling their regular pay, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review of payroll records revealed. In a recent six-month period, three communication operators hauled in six-figure payouts for jobs that — without overtime — ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

What Reinaldo Valdes Realtor for 52 Years, Says About the State of Real-Estate in Miami

Reinaldo Valdes is one of the most well-known and respected realtors in Miami with his 52 plus years of experience. It is with great pleasure that we at Calle Ocho News bring you some insight into the Miami real estate market of 2022. To do this we sat down with a local realtor serving Miami-Dade County in many ways for the past 52 years Reinaldo “Rey” Valdes whom is also the founder of Global Compass Real Estate Investments Corp..
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Florida weather is going extreme. It’ll feel like 100, and storms and dust coming, too

If only Elon Musk could build a super fan and point it out into the Gulf this weekend, Florida might escape some discomfort heading our way. We’re talking a heat index of 100 on Thursday — the temperature you’ll really feel — along with possibly strong thunderstorms on Friday and the arrival of Saharan dust into Florida on Saturday or Sunday, according to Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy