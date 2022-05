A cadre of Long Island law enforcement agencies have arrested 116 people that they said had outstanding warrants and were gang members. The U.S. Marshals Service led the effort to capture fugitives in what they called a two-week surge. Officials said some of those arrested were wanted for murder, robbery and major drug trafficking. Sixty-nine were gang targets, according to the Marshals Service.

