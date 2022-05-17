ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers on mother’s phone

WOKV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers on mother’s...

www.wokv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeseburgers#Smart Phone#Ncd
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified after she accidentally takes her husband's medication

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My parents take their medication together every night. First, my mother hands my father his pills and a bottle of water. Then she takes her own. After they take their pills, they go to sleep. Just like clockwork.
The Independent

Chilling video shows stranger abducting three-month-old baby while grandmother unpacked groceries

Chilling video purportedly shows the moment a man abducted a baby boy from an apartment in California while the child’s grandmother was unloading groceries. According to San Jose police, the stranger, who the family has since said they do not recognise after viewing the video, entered the San Jose home at 1pm Monday and left with the three-month-old child, Brandon Cuellar.In the surveillance footage released by the police, the man can be seen brazenly walking down the sidewalk while carrying a black baby carrier with a white blanket poking out.“The baby was wearing a white onesie with dinosaurs on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy