Sparta, WI

New and returning bands to perform at Sparta Chamber’s summer concerts

By Amy DuPont
 4 days ago
(Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) –The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the lineup for its Summer Concerts in the Park, beginning May 25.

The free Wednesday night concerts, which continue until Aug. 31, take place in the Kiwanis Bandshell at Evans-Bosshard Park. Goodwill donations are appreciated.

The lineup includes a mix of returning favorites and popular regional groups, representing a wide variety of musical styles. New acts include Something Familiar, Mike Munson, the Mississippi Dutchman, 1AChord, Weathered Pigs, Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball, and The Lake Effect.

Headlining Aug. 3, returning dueling piano act New Piano Guys. Other returning groups include Shock Pocket, Carlos Danger, The Executives, Red Sky Warning, Home Grown Tomatoes, and The Pat Watters Band.

A complete list of concert performers and food can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Concerts run from 7 to 9 p.m.. Concert goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blankets.

Viroqua to host free, summer concert series

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT)- The Viroqua music scene is expanding just in time for summer. “Live in Viroqua” is the first-ever summer series of free outdoor live music to take place on the streets of Viroqua.    “We are thrilled to bring this new music in the street series to Viroqua,” says Live in Viroqua organizer Justin Miller.  “The idea all...
