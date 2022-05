AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot Tuesday morning by someone in a passing car as she sat in a vehicle in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood has died of her wounds, police say. Latajah Leatherwood, 28, of Akron, died Tuesday night at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Leatherwood was shot in the head, authorities say.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO