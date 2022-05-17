ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag completed Man Utd deal with help from Pep Guardiola’s agent brother Pere

By Charlie Wyett
 4 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG completed his move to Manchester United with a little help from . . . Pep Guardiola’s brother.

Pere Guardiola is a respected agent who now appears to have a foot in both camps at Manchester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBvCn_0fhPJrq200
Erik ten Hag completed his move to Manchester United with help from Pep Guardiola’s brother Credit: Getty

He does not officially manage his brother but is often seen around Manchester City’s offices as he is on the board of directors at Girona, part of the City Football Group.

And there is no doubt that he has had some major input into Pep’s career.

In December, Pere joined management agency Sports Entertainment Group and became a shareholder in the company — which boasts United’s new manager Ten Hag as a client.

Pere, who has been previously involved in the transfers of Luis Suarez and Thiago Alcantara, was freq­uently in Manchester ahead of Ten Hag’s switch from Ajax to Old Trafford.

And we should also not forget that Pep has a strong link with the incoming United manager — as they worked together at Bayern Munich for two years.

Last month, before United named their new man, Pep said he would have no hesitation recommending Ten Hag — whose official agent is SEG’s Kees Vos — as his replace­ment at Manchester City one day.

Guardiola said: “Are you asking me if Ten Hag could be here? Definitely. A lot could be here and I think he could be one.

“For the way he approaches the game, definitely, definitely.”

Ten Hag was boss of Bayern’s B team when Guardiola was in Germany and has won two Dutch titles at Ajax.

But the Spaniard has warned that being a top manager does not guarantee success at Old Trafford.

Asked if Ten Hag would be a hit in England, Guardiola added: “If I was 100 per cent sure I would call Man United and say ‘guys you have to take him’ but nobody knows.

“In the past there were brilliant managers. Since Sir Alex left, you cannot say David Moyes is not a proper manager.

“Or Louis van Gaal or Jose Mourinho. All the managers that have been at United are excellent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skyHF_0fhPJrq200
Guardiola and Ten Hag worked together at Bayern Munich from 2013-15 Credit: PA

ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

