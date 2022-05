RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health is contributing $1 million over four years to the Pennington County Crisis Stabilization Unit. The stabilization unit is a project of the West River Behavioral Health Alliance. The alliance was formed because of the critical need for mental health care in the area. As a result, Behavior Management Systems, Monument Health, Pennington Country, the city of Rapid City, and eight other organizations are working together on the nearly $10 million project.

