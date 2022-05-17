ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Bills banning controversial race discussions in classrooms fail in committee

By Shannon Heckt
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nevd6_0fhPJHVE00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bills tackling the divisive topic of the so-called “Critical Race Theory” hit the Capitol Tuesday. It turned to lengthy debates about what the legislature should be mandating over schools.

Rep. Ray Garofalo brought two bills to prevent what he called ‘indoctrination’ when it came to discussions of race in the classroom. The House Committee on Education had a lot of concerns around the language of this bill and the possibility of conversations it could prevent.

HB1014 looked to ban conversations in the classroom that would imply that any race is inferior or superior to another. It also would prevent suggesting the country is systemically racist. Rep. Garofalo said he wants students to be told they are all equal and for teachers not to inject their own opinions on the matter into class discussions.

“They Black students are being told they are inferior, that they will never be able to succeed in life,” Rep. Garofalo said. “The white students are being told they are responsible for the things that have happened in the past, many years in the past, we’re talking about slavery.”

Some were concerned that it would prevent conversations around historical events that were rooted in race. Chairman Lance Harris pushed back against passing any legislation that would add on to the BESE-approved curriculum.

“One of the things this committee has done this year is we have tried to cut down on the legislature trying to dictate to BESE and the DOE as that’s their job,” Rep. Harris said.

A second bill, HB747, by Rep. Garofalo would mandate the teaching of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” speech – mainly focusing on the “judge not by the color of their skin, but the content of their character” part. He wants kids to be taught they are not any different due to the color of their skin. He mentioned multiple times that the country has changed to undo some of the injustices of the past. He also agreed that the issue of racism is not totally fixed in the modern day.

“The ‘I Have a Dream’ speech was toward the end of the story. So I didn’t see anywhere in your bill where you are required to tell the entire story,” Rep. Ken Brass said. “ In order to tell the entire story you have to talk about race, you have to talk about religion, you have to talk about national origin.”

Rep. Garofalo said he has heard hundreds of cases of classroom discussions having political leanings, but when asked he would not share them, saying he did not want to identify those who spoke to him.

In the end, both of the bills were involuntarily deferred and they will not come up again this session.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana legislature passes $39 billion budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)  – The over $39 billion budget for the state has been approved by the legislature and now heads to the governor’s desk. From how much teachers will get to what is being set aside for a new Mississippi River Bridge. The budget passed out of the Senate this week with a […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB.com

Casual Lowe's Thief

Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole joins Johnny Ahysen to talk about to upcoming events. Baton Rouge doctors warning you about the risk of leaving children alone in hot cars. It’s already hot in south Louisiana, so it’s time to make sure we’re not leaving our little ones alone in hot cars.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Legislature#Classroom#Slavery#Racial Injustice#Racism#Bese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
brproud.com

Recent court appearance ends with life sentence for Louisiana man

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A convicted felon who wore pink multi-colored slippers to an armed robbery at a gas station in Louisiana is now going to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Joseph P. Grant, 59, of, Slidell, was convicted of First Degree Robbery in January. That...
SLIDELL, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Get Free Hurricane Preparedness Supplies at May 28 Event

Pontchartrain Conservancy and will host Storm Aware & Prepare from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Dr., where residents can get free hurricane preparedness supplies, including food kits, solar lights and more. Organizers will also be on hand, providing information and hurricane season readiness tips.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy