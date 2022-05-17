ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN Announce North American Tour Dates

By Fred Sahai
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

On Tuesday (May 17), SEVENTEEN announced the North American leg of their Be the Sun World Tour. The K-pop boy band’s tour will begin with two nights in Seoul, before they make their way to North America.

The 13-member group will begin their 13-city North American trek in Vancouver, Canada. They’ll also be stopping in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Toronto and more. More details surrounding the tour, including venue information, are set to arrive in the next few weeks. A press release announcing the North American tour also hinted at more dates being announced in Asia, specifically mentioning a Japan Dome Tour taking place in November and December.

The tour announcement comes as the band are preparing to release their fourth album, Face the Sun , slated to come out on May 27. Their first entirely English track, “Darl+ing,” came out last month.

The Be the Sun Tour will be SEVENTEEN’s first world tour in more than two years, as their last tour was shut down prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the supergroup returned to the stage for a fan meet-up in Japan that was attended by 60,000 fans.

Check out SEVENTEEN’s North American tour dates below.

Aug. 10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Aug. 12 – Seattle, Washington, US
Aug. 14 – Oakland, California, US
Aug. 17 – Los Angeles, California, US
Aug. 20 – Houston, Texas, US
Aug. 23 – Fort Worth, Texas, US
Aug. 25 – Chicago, Illinois, US
Aug. 28 – Washington D.C., US
Aug. 30 – Atlanta, Georgia, US
Sept. 1 – Belmont Park, New York, US
Sept. 3 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sept. 6 – Newark, New Jersey, US

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Seventeen#Belmont Park#Seoul#North American#The Sun World Tour#The Be The Sun Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Detroit Free Press

15 Finnish delegates just took a bus trip around Michigan — and felt very much at home

The Finnish ambassador could not make it to Michigan last week because Finland shares an 830-mile border with Russia, and Vladimir Putin is not being anyone's good neighbor. The Hon. Mikko Hautala was at the White House instead, chatting about joining NATO. But 15 or so Finnish diplomats, academics and business leaders arrived at the Port of Detroit just about on schedule Thursday to discuss weighty matters, learn fascinating things and drink Faygo. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Billboard

Snap Sued By European Digital Collecting Society for Copyright Infringement

BERLIN — SUISA Digital Licensing, the Liechtenstein-based subsidiary of the Swiss performing rights society SUISA that collects digital publishing royalties outside the U.S. for publishers and songwriters, has sued Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, for infringing copyright in compositions on which it collects performing and mechanical royalties. The...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Pearl Jam Cancels Shows in Sacramento & Las Vegas Due to COVID-19

Click here to read the full article. Pearl Jam took to social media on Wednesday afternoon (May 18) to announce the cancellation of the final pair of shows on their North American tour. “Dear PJ fans and ticket holders,” the veteran rockers wrote in a statement. “While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for COVID. “This is horrible...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Billboard

J Balvin Switches Agents for UTA

Last week, J Balvin split with his longtime agency, WME, and is now working with UTA, sources tell Billboard. The agency will represent Balvin — one of the world’s most recognized names in music — in all areas. Aside from regularly topping charts, the Colombian star has been the face of massive campaigns with brands ranging from McDonald’s to Jordan.
MUSIC
Billboard

Halsey Rolls Video in Support of Roe v. Wade at ‘Love and Power’ Tour Opener

Click here to read the full article. Halsey continued to voice their support for abortion rights in the U.S. at the singer’s “Love and Peace” tour kick-off in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday (May 17). According to E! News, the singer rolled a video during the intro to the If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power track “Nightmare,” running down some vital statistics and facts about the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and the state of abortion in the country. “Abortion is one of the safest medical procedures more than 99 perfect safe in fact performed today,” read the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (May 21)

Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. GEN MEX Amazon Music has launched “GEN MEX: Your Generation of Música Mexicana,” which will, according to the company, include new music programming and editorial, including Amazon Originals, videos, livestreams, and a new video featuring Christian Nodal where he introduces fans to Amazon’s new home of Música Mexicana. Additionally, GEN MEX launches with more than 80 playlists and with Yahritza Y Su Esencia as the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy