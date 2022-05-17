ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Pearl Jam Reunites With Original Drummer Dave Krusen and Performs 'Ten' Classics in Concert

Pearl Jam reunited with original drummer Dave Krusen and performed numerous tracks from the rock band’s 1991 debut album, Ten , during the group’s concert on Monday (May 16) at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif.

Krusen, who hasn’t played a multi-song show with Pearl Jam in more than 30 years, was a surprise fill-in for Matt Cameron, who was forced to sit out after testing positive last week for COVID-19.

During the two-plus hour set, Krusen — one of three rotating drummers during the evening — sat behind the kit for such Ten hits as “Even Flow” and “Jeremy.” Together, they played all but two songs from the classic release, “Oceans” and “Release.”

“I’ve just been delivered back into this basement in 1990, 1991,” said frontman Eddie Vedder, who told the audience earlier in the show that he was experiencing serious stomach issues. “It’s a trip, man.”

Monday’s concert marked Krusen’s first onstage performance with Pearl Jam since the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. He split from Pearl Jam shortly after the recording of Ten because of alcoholism and personal issues.

Last week, Pearl Jam made headlines after tapping a fan to step in for Cameron during the band’s concert in Oakland, Calif. Touring member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer helped out by playing drums on a number of tracks, while drummer Richard Stuverud also lent a helping hand. But a 20-year-old fan named Josh Arroyo stole the show after filling in on show closer “Yellow Ledbetter.”

Watch clips of Krusen performing with Pearl Jam here , here and here .

