CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting took place on April 26, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch. A motion was made by Commissioner Mark Gray to approve the consent agenda as well as to reschedule the May 10, 2022, Commission Meeting to May 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Commissioner Bobby Bain seconded the motion, and it was approved.

CARROLLTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO