Aliceville, AL

LEGAL NOTICE Invitation for Bids

By Editorial
 4 days ago

The City of Aliceville is accepting bids to clear select drainage ditches in the city limits along 3rd Avenue N.W....

Aliceville to begin enforcing regulations for trailer parks

ALICEVILLE-The Aliceville City Council held their city council meeting again last Tuesday, May 10th, 2022. This meeting was a special session that was approved in the last council meeting in order to accommodate the council members and mayor who would be attending the Alabama League of Municipalities convention on Wednesday, May 11th.
ALICEVILLE, AL
County Commission approves of hire of a new Accounting Assistant

CARROLLTON- The Pickens County Board of Commissioners meeting took place on April 26, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Jerry Fitch. A motion was made by Commissioner Mark Gray to approve the consent agenda as well as to reschedule the May 10, 2022, Commission Meeting to May 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Commissioner Bobby Bain seconded the motion, and it was approved.
CARROLLTON, AL
LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY ADMINISTRATOR OR EXECUTOR Probate Court of Pickens County Estate of Emma Mae Windham Colvin, Deceased

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to Felicia Findale Colvin, Administrator on the 27th day of April, 2022, by the Honor- able David Pate, Judge of the Probate Court of Pick- ens County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
City of Carrollton to Hold Several Events in May

CARROLLTON-The Carrolton City Council meeting was held May 5, 2022. The meeting began with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Councilman Freddie Lowe and Council- woman Terisa Robbins were not in attendance. The minutes were approved on a motion from Councilman Chuck McDaniel and a second from Councilman Phillip...
CARROLLTON, AL
Council hears from candidate, Nancy Ray

REFORM- On May 3, 2022, the Reform City Council meeting was called to order by Mayor Melody Davis. After the invocation given by Councilmember Charlie Taggert, Mayor Davis invited guest speaker Nancy Ray, a County Com- missioner Candidate, up to introduce herself to the council.
REFORM, AL
LEGAL NOTICE State Of Alabama County of Pickens Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Betty Betts Horton, a divorced woman, on the 9th day of July, 2001 to West Alabama Bank & Trust which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Pickens County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 143, at Page 179, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the in- debtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, West Alabama Bank & Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the Main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Carrollton, Pickens County, Alabama, at 2:00 p.m. or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on June 3, 2022 the following described real estate situated in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: A part of the South Half of Block Number 401 Southeast of the Town of Reform a plat of which is recorded in Deed Book Q, at Page 281 in the Office of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama, containing zero and eighteen hundredths (0.18) acre, more or less and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the South- west corner of said Block 401 Southeast, thence run in a northerly direction and along the West boundary line of said Block for a distance of 125.00 feet to the Northwest corner of the South Half of said Block; thence with an angle left of 90 degrees, 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in an easterly direction and along the north boundary line of said South Half for a distance of 57.00 feet to the POINT- OF-BEGINNING of the herein described parcel of land; then with a deflection angle of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds to the right, run in a southerly direction for a distance of 125.00 feet to a point on the north Right-of-Way margin of Walnut Avenue; thence with an interior angle right of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in an easterly direction and along said North margin for a distance of 52.57 feet to the Point- of-Curve, thence with an interior angle right to the chord of 179 degrees 31 minutes, 54 seconds, continue in an easterly direction and along the curving North margin of Walnut Avenue, said curve concave northwardly and having a radius of 691.20 feet, for chord distance of 11.30 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle right from the chord of 90 degrees 28 minutes 06 seconds, run in a northerly direction for a distance of 124.91 feet to a point on the North boundary line of the South Half of said Block 401 Southeast; thence with an interior angle right of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in a westerly direction and along said North line for a distance of 63.87 feet to the POINT-OF-BEGINNING, forming an interior closure angle of 90 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds. For informational pur- poses only the street address for the above referenced property is believed to be: 410 4th Avenue SE, Reform, Alabama 35481 which is not a part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy the legal description described in this notice shall control. Together with the here-ditaments and appurtenances there unto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described. Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Pickens County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property. Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or re- course, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. ( 1975) §35-4- 271, are expressly dis- claimed. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the fore- closure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
LEGAL NOTICE In The Circuit Court of Pickens County Alabama Willie J. Bradley and Johnnie W. Fulgham, Plantiffs vs. Julius Murrah and the Heirs of Julius Murrah, ET AL Case No. CV- 2022900021 Order of Publication

In this case, it appearing to the Clerk/Court by affidavit of WILLIE J. BRADLEY AND JOHNNIE W. FULGHAM, and motion of A. Vincent Brown, Jr., attorney for Plaintiff, that service of process of the Summons and Complaint in this action upon the heirs at law of the deceased Defendants,. JULIUS...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
Aliceville Manor Nursing Home Celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

ALICEVILLE-On April 27, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed that Na- tional Skilled Nursing Care Week in Alabama would be May 8, 2022, through May 14, 2022. Mayor Terrence Windham issued a Proclamation at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home on Monday, May 9, 2022, making this a week to honor the important role that skilled nursing care centers provide in caring for and protecting our most vulnerable citizens. Several of the city council members were at the nursing home to witness this Proclamation.
ALICEVILLE, AL
LaTonya Antionette Washington

LaTonya Antionette Washington, 39, of Tuscaloosa passed away on April 22, 2022 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Public visitation took place on April 30, 2022 from 3:00 pm. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Home- going Celebration hooring the life and legacy of Mrs. Washington was held on May 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Aliceville City Hall. Interment followed in Bethany Town Cemetery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Rosie Grant

Rosie Grant, 83, of Aliceville passed away on April 23, 2022 at Baptist Memorial-Golden Triangle Hospital in Columbus, MS. Public visitation took place on April 28, 2022 from 1:00 pm. until 3:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration and Interment honoring the life and legacy of Mrs. Grant was held on April 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in New Cemetery.
ALICEVILLE, AL
George Allen McCrary

George Allen McCary, 70, of Pickensville, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Memorial services were held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel in Reform. Visitation followed the service.
PICKENSVILLE, AL
Willie Hill Oglesby

Willie Hill Oglesby, age 85, of Reform, AL passed away April 13, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services were 11:00 am Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating and Leslie Oglesby de- livering the eulogy. Burial followed in Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home di- recting. Visitation was 6 - 8 pm Friday, April 15, 2022 at the funeral home.
REFORM, AL
Floyd Harold Joyner

Floyd Harold Joyner, age 90, of Carrollton, AL passed away May 3, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, AL. A private funeral will follow on Thursday. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56...
CARROLLTON, AL
Robert T. “Lil Bro” Adams

Robert T. “Lil Bro” Adams, 81, of Panola, passed away on May 5, 2022 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Public visitation took place on May 13, 2022 from 2:00 pm. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Graveside Homegoing Celebration and Interment honoring the life and legacy of Mr. Adams was held on May 14, 2022 at 12:00 noon in Zion Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery..
PANOLA, AL
Helen Neal Ball

Hellen Neal Ball, 70, of Reform, passed away on April 13, 2022, in Reform, AL. Funeral services were held on April 23, 2022 at Pickens County High School. Burial services followed in Christian Hope Cemetery with Northport Funeral & Cremation Service directing.
REFORM, AL
James “Jimmy” King Owens Jr.

James “Jimmy” King Owens Jr., age 91, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Forest Manor Nursing Home. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Gordo, AL, with Minister Marvin McCormick officiating. See full obit at www.tuscaloosamemorial.com.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Robert Lee “Big Man” Cousette, Jr.

Robert Lee “Big Man” Cousette, Jr., 53, of Aliceville passed away on April 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Public visitation took place on May 6, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Lavender’s Funeral Service. The Homegoing Celebration honoring the life and legacy of Mr. Cousette, Jr. was held on May 7, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the James & Lola Lavender Memorial Chapel of Lavender’s Funeral Service. Interment followed in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery.
ALICEVILLE, AL

