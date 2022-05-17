ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid DNA scanner machine, a game-changer for solving crimes

By Christy Soto
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has a new member of its crime scene unit, they have purchased a rapid D-N-A scanner machine.

The machine called Andy is able to match DNA within 90 minutes.

“This is a real game-changer for us,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

This allows deputies to match a criminal to a crime quicker than ever before.

In years past, it was waiting because all DNA is sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to process and they serve the whole state.

“We are still going to utilize them but now while we are questioning that suspect, questioning and putting our investigation together during that process 90 minutes later or less we have the answers we need,” Sheriff Marceno said.

Within 90 minutes they are able to tie a suspect to the crime. In this way, providing answers much faster for victims.

The machine is relatively easy to use. It asses DNA found at crime scenes to the DNA in a suspect’s buccal swab to find out if they are a match. It’s capable of assessing 5 different samples at a time.

According to the LCSO, they are one of four counties in the state to have this machine. Volusia, Orange, and Osceola counties also have this capability.

Sheriff Marceno says since they are the only county in SWFL to have this machine, they are willing to lend a helping hand when needed.

“I always say we are one big family of law enforcement no matter what patch, what uniform if another agency reaches out and they need our assistance we will deliver,” Sheriff Marceno said.

