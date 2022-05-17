ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSG Sphere set to be topped off at end of May

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
The roof at the newest venue in Las Vegas is about to go on.

MSG Entertainment announced that the top of their MSG Sphere will be put in place later this month.

The update comes from MSG Entertainment’s investor earnings call on May 9.

RELATED: MSG Sphere near Las Vegas Strip starting to show off its new domed roof

“We plan to top off the building's steel exosphere later this month, a key milestone in our construction process.” MSG Entertainment EVP and Chief Financial Officer David Byrnes said during the call.

MORE: Opening of MSG Sphere delayed until 2023

Comments / 0

