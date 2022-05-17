ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

FDA authorizes booster shots for kids 5-11

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKLay_0fhPHHZe00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Dr. Catherine Phillippi, who is a doctor in Madison, urged parents to get their children vaccinated to help protect them against the deadly and lingering side effects of the coronavirus and its variants.

FDA authorizes booster for children aged 5-11

However, some parents believe the vaccine was developed too quickly. Phillippi said the FDA would only confirm products if they pass quality control checks.

If a child has not received the vaccine or their booster shot, they are encouraged to wear face masks in a social setting.

There is still no vaccine authorized for children under 5.

The booster shot is intended to be received at least five months after the initial doses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JPS, ADC partner to study mental health conditions in students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Errick L. Greene, superintendent of Jackson Public School District (JPS), in partnership with the African Diaspora Consortium (ADC), plan to launch an exploration about the experiences of JPS middle and high school students living in multigenerational households. The research will explore the effects of COVID-19 and chronic illnesses on students’ physical […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County hires appraiser for millage rate figures

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors hired an outside appraiser to provide figures for the upcoming fiscal year’s millage rate. The Yazoo Herald reported Bruce Templeton has assisted the Yazoo County Tax Assessor’s office before. Supervisors said they were concerned Tax Assessor Denise Robertson would not provide the figures needed […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City police to hold parents accountable for crime

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the police department will begin efforts to curb crimes committed by minors in the city. The Yazoo Herald reported parents or other adults will face criminal charges if a minor is found in possession of a gun. Additionally, Hampton said curfews will be […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – An event to celebrate Officer Appreciation Week was held at Georgia Blue in Madison on Friday, May 20. The 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon was sponsored by Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett and Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.). They held the event to thank officer for the sacrifices they make. […]
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Madison, MS
Health
City
Madison, MS
Madison, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

“Click It or Ticket” campaign to start in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies will begin participating in the national “Click it or Ticket” campaign on Monday, May 23. During the campaign, deputies will be working overtime on seat belt enforcement details. This effort will be funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety. Authorities estimate that 10,893 […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PRCC to offer Sonography program

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will offer a Sonography program this fall at the Forrest County campus. The program will begin in August and runs for 12 months. The school will admit only 15 students into the program. Classes will be held Monday through Thursday during daytime. Diagnostic Medical Sonography […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren School District offering free camps

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) will offer free camps for students this summer. The Vicksburg Post reported the camps allow students to review material, to receive individualized learning and to preview material for the upcoming school year. According to the newspaper, the following camps will be offered: ACT Summer Enrichment […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Pike County homicide arrested in Florida

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County homicide suspect was arrested in Collier County, Florida, on Tuesday, May 17. Pike County deputies said Thomas Brown was arrested in Florida on charges of fleeing law enforcement, hit and run, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. He was booked into […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster
WJTV 12

Contraband lands four Lincoln County inmates in ER

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Lincoln County Jail inmates were taken to an emergency room after consuming contraband on Friday, May 20. The Daily Leader reported the inmates were taken to the emergency room after they passed out. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall Jr. said the inmates had consumed a contraband substance. He said they […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Board extends suspension of Kosciusko officer

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen extended the suspension of a police officer who was involved in an incident at a park on Friday, May 13. Officer Braxton Goza responded to a noise report at Jason Niles Neighborhood Park. Goza is accused of turning his body cameras off, pointing the red light […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Gluckstadt police equipment approved by city leaders

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Gluckstadt leaders approved new equipment for the Gluckstadt Police Department. The Madison County Journal reported the new equipment includes vehicles, radios, uniforms and cameras. During the meeting on May 10, Barry Hale was sworn-in as the assistant police chief for the department. He was Chief Wendell Watts’ first hire since taking […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies warn of court date scam in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are warning neighbors about a court date scam that’s circulating in the area. Deputies said the scammer calls claiming to be Forrest County Deputy Scott Lees. They tell the victim that they’ll be arrested for missing a court date. The scammer asks for personal information, like a […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for Flora teen

UPDATE: Authorities said 15-year-old Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey was found Thursday night. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old Mauquice Kentrell Lipsey, of Flora. According to MBI, he’s described as five feet five inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lipsey […]
FLORA, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County Schools get three new principals

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Madison County Schools (MCS) will have new principals in the coming school year. The Northside Sun reported Dr. Teague Burchfield will be the principal of Madison Central High School, Crystal Chase will serve Ridgeland High School and Kara Davis will serve Madison Station Elementary. The newspaper reported that Burchfield […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot on Ashwood Street, cousin arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Ashwood Street that left one man in critical condition. Officers said the victim was shot in his stomach by his cousin, Deerick Weekly. They said the shooting happened during a fight over bill money. According to police, the victim was rushed into […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Court dismisses death row inmate’s execution request

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 20, the Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed death row inmate Blayde Grayson’s request for his execution date to be set immediately. Grayson filed the request in December 2021. The request stated that he wished to end all of his appeals and that he wished for his execution date to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

The Be Extraordinary Podcast

State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst Arlene J. Lester joins us to talk about The State Farm® and JoTyme Fitness “Be Extraordinary” Podcast Series, and how Ridgeland agent Tina Clay was awarded for her impact on the community.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

JXN Fest canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers with JXN Fest announced the festival will be canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” The festival was scheduled to take place May 27, 28 and 29 at Buddy Butts Park in Jackson. “Ultimately, in part due to the climate of today’s times, we feel like putting on JXN Fest would present […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County supervisors, sheriff discuss issues at jail

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors decided to look into a request from Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten to purchase pods from the Core Civic correctional facility in Natchez. The Natchez Democrat reported the pods would be used as a place to segregate inmates as necessary. “I would like to get one of the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2022-2023 registration open for returning Clinton students

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parents and guardians of students returning to the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) must register their student online in order to enroll for classes starting in August. Registration information can be accessed through the PowerSchool Parent Portal. Parents can then click on the registration link to complete the online registration process. Parents of returning students […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy