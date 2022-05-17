FDA authorizes booster shots for kids 5-11

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Dr. Catherine Phillippi, who is a doctor in Madison, urged parents to get their children vaccinated to help protect them against the deadly and lingering side effects of the coronavirus and its variants.

However, some parents believe the vaccine was developed too quickly. Phillippi said the FDA would only confirm products if they pass quality control checks.

If a child has not received the vaccine or their booster shot, they are encouraged to wear face masks in a social setting.

There is still no vaccine authorized for children under 5.

The booster shot is intended to be received at least five months after the initial doses.

