LEGAL NOTICE In the Probate Court for Pickens County, Alabama In The Matter of The Estate of Ricky Dwayne Petty, Deceased Case No. 2022-012

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Betty Betts Horton, a divorced woman, on the 9th day of July, 2001 to West Alabama Bank & Trust which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Pickens County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 143, at Page 179, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the in- debtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, West Alabama Bank & Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the Main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Carrollton, Pickens County, Alabama, at 2:00 p.m. or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on June 3, 2022 the following described real estate situated in Pickens County, Alabama, to-wit: A part of the South Half of Block Number 401 Southeast of the Town of Reform a plat of which is recorded in Deed Book Q, at Page 281 in the Office of Probate of Pickens County, Alabama, containing zero and eighteen hundredths (0.18) acre, more or less and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the South- west corner of said Block 401 Southeast, thence run in a northerly direction and along the West boundary line of said Block for a distance of 125.00 feet to the Northwest corner of the South Half of said Block; thence with an angle left of 90 degrees, 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in an easterly direction and along the north boundary line of said South Half for a distance of 57.00 feet to the POINT- OF-BEGINNING of the herein described parcel of land; then with a deflection angle of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds to the right, run in a southerly direction for a distance of 125.00 feet to a point on the north Right-of-Way margin of Walnut Avenue; thence with an interior angle right of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in an easterly direction and along said North margin for a distance of 52.57 feet to the Point- of-Curve, thence with an interior angle right to the chord of 179 degrees 31 minutes, 54 seconds, continue in an easterly direction and along the curving North margin of Walnut Avenue, said curve concave northwardly and having a radius of 691.20 feet, for chord distance of 11.30 feet to a point; thence with an interior angle right from the chord of 90 degrees 28 minutes 06 seconds, run in a northerly direction for a distance of 124.91 feet to a point on the North boundary line of the South Half of said Block 401 Southeast; thence with an interior angle right of 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, run in a westerly direction and along said North line for a distance of 63.87 feet to the POINT-OF-BEGINNING, forming an interior closure angle of 90 degrees, 00 minutes, 00 seconds. For informational pur- poses only the street address for the above referenced property is believed to be: 410 4th Avenue SE, Reform, Alabama 35481 which is not a part of the legal description and in the event of any discrepancy the legal description described in this notice shall control. Together with the here-ditaments and appurtenances there unto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described. Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Pickens County, Alabama, and will be subject to outstanding property taxes, and existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property. Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or re- course, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. ( 1975) §35-4- 271, are expressly dis- claimed. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the fore- closure process. Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

