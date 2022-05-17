ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth make up dream trio for first two rounds at the US PGA Championship amid the fallout from Saudi-backed breakaway golf league

By Derek Lawrenson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Now there is a three-ball the Saudis will never be able to buy. The 104th US PGA Championship begins on Thursday morning with Tiger Woods joined on the tee by Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

The man who has done it all alongside the two players under 40 who are one missing piece away from a career Grand Slam and joining him in the sport’s most exclusive club.

Eat your heart out, Greg Norman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhQNy_0fhPGUL800
Tiger Woods will be joined on the tee by Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth on Thursday morning

SELECTED TEE TIMES

THURSDAY (US unless stated)

1st tee

7.03pm: S Lowry (Ire), B Koepka, A Scott (Aus).

7.14: D Johnson, J Thomas, P Cantlay.

7.36: C Morikawa, J Rahm (Spa), S Scheffler.

10th Tee

1.38: X Schauffele, H Matsuyama (Jpn), T Finau.

1.49: T Hatton (Eng), B DeChambeau, M Homa.

2.11: R McIlroy (NI), T Woods, J Spieth.

(all UK times)

Whether the draw is a good one, mind, for McIlroy and Spieth is a moot point. McIlroy’s problems in majors in recent years have been caused by poor first rounds and it will be interesting to see whether he can deliver a good one amidst the maddening hordes who will only have eyes for Tiger.

Equally, this is the leg of the Slam that Spieth is missing and he could probably have done with a low-profile opener rather than one that immediately brings added pressure.

For the rest of us, of course, it is a draw to savour. Woods and McIlroy were paired together in this event in 2020 but that was during the pandemic when there were no crowds. Before that, they walked the fairways in the first two rounds in 2018, when Woods went on to finish runner-up to Brooks Koepka following an exciting weekend duel that set the scene for his Masters miracle the following April. McIlroy was 50th.

Woods was on good form during his press conference, even taking aim at old rival Phil Mickelson, who will not be defending the title that he won in historic circumstances last year. ‘It’s always disappointing when a defending champion isn’t present,’ he said. ‘But I’m committed to the PGA Tour and its legacy and Phil pushed back against that with views I strongly disagree with.’

Speaking before the draw was known, McIlroy could hardly have appeared more relaxed ahead of his 14th PGA, and the scene of his last major victory in 2014.

Dressed as usual from head to toe in Nike attire, the difference this time was that it was all gym gear rather than golfing clothes, with a workout his next port of call before nine holes after lunch.

His face positively lit up when asked for his first impressions of the Southern Hills course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vLiv_0fhPGUL800
Rory McIlroy is relishing a 'wonderful test' at the scene of his last major victory in 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DssKI_0fhPGUL800
Super group adds pressure on Jordan Spieth as he seeks to complete career Grand Slam 

‘I really like it,’ he began. ‘I don’t know what it was like before all the changes but I love what Gil (Hanse, the architect ) has done with it. I love that you’ve got so many options from the tee and you’re going to see some players hitting drivers and others taking irons.

‘I love the green complexes as well, and the fact you have to chip from the run-off areas rather than being able to putt the ball. I think it’s going to be a wonderful test.’

Turning to the dreaded Saudi topic, McIlroy looked sheepish when asked about his belief in February that the rebel tour was ‘dead in the water,’ saying: ‘I might have been a little presumptuous about that. Greg Norman and the people behind it are clearly very determined. One way or another, it’s going to shape professional golf and we’re just going to have to see how it shakes out.’

Not that McIlroy is holding his breath. ‘I’m sick and tired talking and hearing about it,’ he said. ‘I’ve made my decision, I know where I want to play and I’m certainly not standing in anyone else’s way as to where they should play. I just wish it was sorted so we can get back to what we want to do.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Back off!': Tiger Woods snaps at cameraman at the PGA Championship as asks for some 'breathing space'... on his way to shooting a four-over par 74 in the opening round at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods lost his temper on the first at Southern Hills as he was involved in a heated exchange with a TV cameraman moments after his opening tee shot at the US PGA Championship. The 46-year-old continued his comeback from his horrific car accident, which nearly cost him his right...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jordan Spieth
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Watching Tiger Woods Struggle Today

Just like many fans around the golf world, Paige Spiranac hates seeing Tiger Woods struggle the way he is this Saturday. The all-time great golfer is clearly in some serious pain as he limps his way around the golf course at Southern Hills. "It’s hard watching Tiger be in so...
GOLF
The Independent

PGA Championship LIVE leaderboard: Latest updates with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in action

Follow all the action as the PGA Championship gets underway at Southern Hills in Oklahoma this afternoon. The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by talk of players defecting to a rival Saudi-backed series and the absence of defending champion Phil Mickelson. That speculation will be forced into the background over the next four days though as the world’s best players vie for glory in the year’s second major. Scottie Scheffler enters the week as a slight favourite owing to his spectacular start to the season, with four victories including his maiden major title at Augusta in April....
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#The Us Pga Championship#Saudis#C Morikawa
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Championship Leader Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has a history of getting off to slow starts in major tournaments, which keeps him from competing in the end. During the Masters earlier this year, McIlroy shot an eight-under, 64 in the final round to finish at seven-under and just three shots off the lead. A pair of 73's in the first two rounds kept him from winning the Green Jacket.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 2

Round 2 of the 2022 PGA Championship is officially underway, and the drama -- much like the temperature at Southern Hills -- is beginning to heat up as some of the sport's brightest and best battle it out at the top of the leaderboard. Justin Thomas was at the front of the movers and shakers Friday in Round 2 as he posted a 3-under 67 -- tied for the lowest to par in the morning wave -- to grab the clubhouse lead from 18-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Thomas played his final 13 holes bogey-free at 2 under as part of his move that now has him at 6 under and solo leader.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Appeared To Be In Pain On Final Hole

Tiger Woods shot a 4-over 74 in Thursday's opening round of the PGA Championship. While he held his own at Southern Hills Country Club, he appeared to be playing through significant discomfort. As captured by ESPN, Woods noticeably grimaced and limped off following a tee shot on the 18th hole.
GOLF
The Big Lead

John Daly Leads PGA Championship While Wearing Incredible Pants

John Daly has a long and sweaty history at Southern Hills, site of this year's PGA Championship. An early-morning tee time means he won't require a dozen-plus Diet Cokes today. It also means he may enjoy the view from atop the leaderboard for awhile. Daly, who won this major back in 1991, stuck an approach shot on No. 1 within five feet of the hole and kicked it in to get under par and out in front. He did this while wearing resplendent colorful pants featuring dozens of skulls. If you can't get a kick out of this, then you simply don't like sports. And people living their best lives.
GOLF
Golf.com

The advice from Tiger Woods that turned Justin Thomas into an elite shotmaker

TULSA, Okla. — For Justin Thomas, it all started with a simple question. Tiger Woods was on the other end. It was 2017 — JT was fresh off his first major championship victory — and the pair were playing together for the first time in competition at that year’s Hero World Challenge.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Phil was not missed’: Former champ speaks out about PGA Champions Dinner

There were many reasons why Dave Stockton wanted to win the Masters, but near the top of the list: annual entrée to the coveted Champions Dinner at Augusta National. “In my case, if I would have won in ’74 when I should have, when [Gary] Player beat me, I could listen to Byron Nelson or I could listen to Sam Snead or I could listen to whoever was there, and I wouldn’t have to say anything but I’d be getting a bunch of knowledge,” Stockton said Wednesday from Southern Hills, site of the 104th PGA Championship.
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Tiger Woods calls out Scott Van Pelt for fashion faux pas

It’s been a big week for Tiger Woods. The golf legend gritted and grinded (and add another -ed verb) to make the PGA cut on Friday with a one-under 69 at Southern Hills. On a week that made Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler look like mere mortals, Woods made shot after shot on the second-round back-nine to survive and advance into the weekend.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman appears to justify murder in comments regarding Saudi Golf League

Greg Norman came under fire Wednesday after attempting to dodge questions regarding the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman, who was discussing the upstart Saudi Golf League at a media event at the Centurion Club, where the LIV Invitational Series’ first event will be held, downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by simply stating, “we’ve all made mistakes,” via the Times UK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Golf Channel

Another wild ride for past champ John Daly at the PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. – Always colorful, never boring. A shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy