NNSA taking steps to extend contract with Consolidated Nuclear Security

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced that it is canceling its November 2020 contract competition for the management and operation of the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex and is terminating the contract it awarded to NPOne.

The NNSA said it will extend Consolidated Nuclear Security’s contract with Pantex.

NNSA continued by saying that intends to hold two new competitions for separate contracts to manage each site.

“Fair and open competition is critical to NNSA, not just because of our responsibility for ethical conduct, but because it`s critical to delivering what the nation needs as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby said in a news release. “Ensuring that level of competition for NNSA contracts is essential to meeting the significant mission requirements in front of us with the urgency required.

Pantex released a statement on the extended contract with Consolidated Nuclear Security.

The statement reads: