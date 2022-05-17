ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NNSA taking steps to extend contract with Consolidated Nuclear Security

By Angel Oliva
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration announced that it is canceling its November 2020 contract competition for the management and operation of the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex and is terminating the contract it awarded to NPOne.

The NNSA said it will extend Consolidated Nuclear Security’s contract with Pantex.

NNSA continued by saying that intends to hold two new competitions for separate contracts to manage each site.

“Fair and open competition is critical to NNSA, not just because of our responsibility for ethical conduct, but because it`s critical to delivering what the nation needs as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security and NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby said in a news release. “Ensuring that level of competition for NNSA contracts is essential to meeting the significant mission requirements in front of us with the urgency required.

Pantex released a statement on the extended contract with Consolidated Nuclear Security.

The statement reads:

On May 16, NNSA informed CNS it was canceling the contract competition and is taking steps to extend CNS’s contract. With the scope and importance of our work increasing, this will provide much-needed stability and allow us to remain focused on our most important task: delivering our vital national security mission for the nation.

Pantex

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

