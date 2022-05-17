ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coupland, TX

Tied vote causes $91M Texas school bond to fail

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hBtc_0fhPGAvq00

COUPLAND, Texas (KXAN) — What happens when a $91.6 million school bond election ends in a tied vote? That’s what the Coupland Independent School District is figuring out after its May bond election ended in a 68-68 vote, according to unofficial results.

Because the measure did not receive more “for” votes than “against” votes, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office said the bond will fail after the canvassing, or approval, of results. The school board is canvassing its election results May 18.

According to state code, there is no automatic recount procedure like in candidate elections.

Coupland ISD’s bond was for a two-part campus expansion. The first phase was to build classrooms for grades 6,7 and 8; science labs; a media center; a practice gym; a band hall; and other campus additions. The second phase was for a secondary school building to add grades 9-12 at CISD.

The district doubled in size from the 2019-20 to 2021-22 school years — an increase from 102 students to 204 students, according to the district. This outpaced the school district’s high-growth projection estimates.

The bond would have required a tax rate increase of about $38 for the average CISD homeowner, according to the district.

Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward’s University, said in this specific election, your vote really did matter. Because a small number of people voted and May elections saw low turnout, the greater each vote had the ability to make a difference.

“It’s not like an election where you may not see a difference on who is elected,” he said. “This actually had real economic consequences.”

Smith said a similar case, which did not have a tie, was the 2011 House District 48 race between Donna Howard and Dan Neil. The original results left a 12 vote margin, an initial recount left a 16-vote margin, and Howard ended up winning the seat by 4 votes following an investigation.

What happens when other elections are tied?

Unlike in ties for measures or election propositions, a tied candidate race follows different rules for runoffs and recounts, according to state election code section 2.002 . The Secretary of State’s office said it is not aware of a tied proposition at the state level, but it does not keep records of tied results at the local level.

If a tie happens and a political entity requires a majority vote, then a runoff election is held 20 to 45 days after the canvass. If the vote is still tied, then an automatic recount happens. If a tie remains, then lots are cast to pick the winner.

If a tie happens and a political entity requires a plurality vote, then a runoff election is held or candidates can agree to cast lots to pick a winner or one candidate can withdraw.

If the candidates choose to have a runoff election, an automatic recount is done first. If the recount does not lead to a winner, then the runoff election will happen between 20-30 days after the recount. If the election remains tied, then another automatic recount is completed. If a tie remains, then lots are cast to pick the winner.

KXAN reached out to Coupland ISD for comment but did not receive a response before airtime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 23

nottoday@
4d ago

Everyone that owns a home pays property taxes, half of that goes to the schools !!!! Why do they need more money ?????

Reply(2)
17
Governor Lew Wallace
4d ago

Schools are wasters of money. Never enough. Always want more.

Reply
16
Ben Huser
4d ago

So only a 136 people showed up to vote on a 91million bond package.. WTH?

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Coupland, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
KHOU

Race for Texas Attorney General heating up

TEXAS, USA — The race to grab the Republican Texas Attorney General nomination is heating up as the primary runoff approaches. Incumbent Ken Paxton is attempting to keep Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush at bay, but a last-minute push for voters has both campaigns flooding the airwaves with attack ads.
fox44news.com

Beto O’Rourke hosting Town Hall in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Beto O’Rourke is continuing his People of Texas Campaign with a return to Killeen for a town hall focused on delivering for veterans. The “People of Texas” Town Hall will take place this Monday at noon at the VFW Post 9191, located at 3307 Zephyr Road. This meeting is open to the public.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Election#State#Cisd#St Edward S University
KXAN

‘Stuck’: Elgin neighbors face roadblocks two months after tornado

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been exactly two months Saturday that an EF-2 tornado tore through the City of Elgin with winds of 130 miles per hour. Three were injured, according to the National Weather Service, but thankfully, no one was killed. While some survivors are still facing roadblocks to recovery, their community is pitching […]
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KXAN

KXAN

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy