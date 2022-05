AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Friday marks the last day of early voting before the May 24 runoff election, where several statewide races for both parties will be on the ticket. One race that is drawing unusual attention is the state’s Railroad Commission. Despite the name, the three members on the commission have nothing to do with railroads and everything to do with regulating the state’s oil and gas.

