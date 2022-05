CUMBERLAND FURNACE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Gary Sinise Foundation (GSF), hosted a Walls of Honor ceremony Thursday to salute the service of U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Anderson who was injured while serving in Iraq resulting in the loss of both legs and his left hand. To help overcome the daily mobility challenges he faces and become more independent, GSF is building a specifically adapted smart home to help ease the burden on his family. The home is expected to be complete late this summer.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO