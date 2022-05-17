Woman dies in shooting on W Little Creek Road in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a woman died in a shooting on W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.
The shooting was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
