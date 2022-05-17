ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Woman dies in shooting on W Little Creek Road in Norfolk

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a woman died in a shooting on W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPcu1_0fhPEzZx00
    Fatal shooting on W Little Creek Road in Norfolk May 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyMgA_0fhPEzZx00
    Fatal shooting on W Little Creek Road in Norfolk May 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk PD on scene of 'incident' near Janaf

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that they received a call for the incident around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. CNU softball eliminates national champ Virginia Wesleyan, …. Team Australia takes Worrell 1000 crown; Team Rudee’s …. CNU loses OT heartbreaker to York in NCAA quarterfinal. Man shot Saturday night...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#W Little Creek Road#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
BET

Man Arrested For Fatally Shooting Virginian-Pilot Reporter

A man has been arrested for a shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. According to WRIC, 24-year-old Antoine Legrande Jr.was arrested on May 17 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Norfolk Police Department’s Special Operations Team. He was reportedly armed but arrested without incident. Legrande was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and firearms charges.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Ukrainian woman now living in Suffolk had to leave her husband behind

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Details: https://www.wavy.com/?p=1391646. Ukrainian woman now living in Suffolk had to leave …. CNU earns walk-off win over Wesleyan in game one …. Man found shot at scene of 2-car crash in Hampton. Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun festival returns to Norfolk. OBX officials warn of...
SUFFOLK, VA
WSET

Man charged in fatal shooting of Virginia reporter, 2 others

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a Norfolk man has been charged in a March shooting that killed three bystanders in their 20s when a fight broke out at closing time outside a bar. Norfolk police said that 24-year-old Antoine Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy