Woman dies in shooting on W Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a woman died in a shooting on W. Little Creek Road Tuesday afternoon in Norfolk.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of W. Little Creek Road.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal shooting on W Little Creek Road in Norfolk May 17, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

