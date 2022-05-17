Nashville notes: Dolly Parton + more

Jamey Johnson finally received some very long overdue recognition, by getting inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. For a songwriting genius like himself, it’s incredibly surprising that it took the Opry this long to induct him, considering his 2008 That Lonesome Song album is one of the greatest country albums of the 2000s, but hey, that’s all I’ll say about that. Speaking of That Lonesome Song, the man got to play arguably the best song on that album, “In Color,” during […]
