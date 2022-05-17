ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville notes: Dolly Parton + more

By ABC Audio
 4 days ago

Dolly Parton presented broadcasting legend Dan Rather with the Peabody Career Achievement Award this week....

Dolly Parton, Vince Gill + More Honor Naomi Judd at Private Memorial Service

Friends, family and fellow country singers gathered together to honor Naomi Judd's life at a private service on Saturday (May 7) in Nashville. Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs and more joined Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd in remembering their mother during an invitation-only service at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in downtown Music City.
Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Dumb Blonde” By Dolly Parton

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Dumb Blonde” by the one and only Dolly Parton. Written by Curly Putman for Dolly, it was released as a single in 1966 and later included on her 1967 debut album, Hello, I’m Dolly. It became her first first song to chart on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, peaking at #24 later that year.
Naomi Judd’s public memorial service will be televised on CMT

Fans will be able to watch the public memorial service for Naomi Judd live: It’s being aired commercial-free on CMT. The event, called Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, will be held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. ET. Wynonna Judd — Naomi’s daughter and The Judds duet partner — will pay tribute to the late country legend during the ceremony, as will Naomi’s other daughter, actor Ashley Judd.
Randy Travis Mourns Death of Texas Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley

Country music star Randy Travis gave a public farewell to friend and colleague Mickey Gilley this week via Twitter. Travis captioned the tweet simply by saying “our kind thoughts and gentle prayers are sent to Cindy and the entire family, with love,” before signing his name. He then included a link to a 1986 performance and a few paragraphs summing up his relationship with the late musician and businessman who many credit for starting the “Urban Cowboy” movement of the late 1970s.
Miranda Lambert shows off her dance moves on Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert thanked fans and showed off her dance moves with fans on Saturday as she shared a look at her tour. The singer praised her followers for "loving country music as much as we do" as she continues to hit the road with her friends Little Big Town. WATCH:...
See the Judds’ Final Performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, the Judds reunited to give their first awards-show performance in two decades, singing the timeless ballad “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. Tragically, the performance also proved to be their last following Saturday’s shocking news of Naomi Judd’s death at 76. For their rendition of the 1990 Top 5 hit, Naomi and daughter Wynonna sang face to face on an outdoor stage in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum — the very institution that was to induct them as members this Sunday....
Robin Roberts will host CMT's Naomi Judd celebration, which will feature Oprah Winfrey, Bono and more

Sunday's live Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration on CMT will include a special message from the late singer's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, appearances by Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Martina McBride and Bono. Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell, Little Big Town and the Gaithers will perform, while Carly Pearce and Cody Alan will provide commentary for CMT.
CMT to air Naomi Judd's public memorial with tributes from daughters Wynonna and Ashley

CMT and the family of Naomi Judd are partnering to honor the life and legacy of the late country legend with a televised public memorial. "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration" will air live and commercial-free from Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The memorial will feature tributes from Judd's daughters, singer and collaborator Wynonna and actress Ashley, and more special guests and performers to be announced in the coming days.
Faith Hill joins in star-studded tribute to Naomi Judd

Faith Hill will join forces with several prominent figures for an emotional and expansive tribute to country legend Naomi Judd. The singer took to social media to share a poster from the special titled Naomi Judd: A River of Time, which will air on Sunday night on CMT. VIDEO: Faith...
Jerry Lee Lewis to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame

Jerry Lee Lewis will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The rock and roll star-turned-country music artist is being recognized as a "Veteran Era Artist." He had 34 Top 20 country hits between 1968 and 1981, according to the Country Music Association. The "Great Balls of Fire"...
Watch Jamey Johnson Blow The Roof Off The Grand Ole Opry With “In Color”

Jamey Johnson finally received some very long overdue recognition, by getting inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.  For a songwriting genius like himself, it’s incredibly surprising that it took the Opry this long to induct him, considering his 2008 That Lonesome Song album is one of the greatest country albums of the 2000s, but hey, that’s all I’ll say about that. Speaking of That Lonesome Song, the man got to play arguably the best song on that album, “In Color,” during […] The post Watch Jamey Johnson Blow The Roof Off The Grand Ole Opry With “In Color” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dolly Parton's Generosity Made Rick Bragg a Lifelong Fan

Somewhere in the South, maybe under a very big rock, lives a person who doesn't like Dolly Parton. You would have to not like sunshine. I love Dolly. You can find the definition of our story in the dictionary under words like "unrequited." I have never written a fan letter...
