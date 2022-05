The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, May 18, reported 29,267 confirmed and probable cases and 78 deaths in the last seven days. This is up from 27,705 new confirmed and probable cases and 76 deaths in the previous week, and continues an upward trend that began with April. The rise, however, leveled this week. The percentage of positive tests and total weekly deaths were flat compared to the week ending May 11.

