Michigan sees new record high for gas prices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been thinking about changing your summer travel plans due to rising gas prices, you're not alone. A survey from GasBuddy is giving insight into the summer tourism season amid record-high prices. GasBuddy's summer travel survey, which is administered each year, showed that over...
It’s a hot housing market, but now that interest rates are inching up, many experts expect the market to cool off. Right now, it’s something of a mixed bag when it comes to home prices rising across Michigan, with some areas even seeing prices lower than a year ago but higher than a month ago.
Some believe this Michigan bridge marks the start of Up North. Others just marvel at its vast span and view of the Saginaw River. We’re talking about, of course, the Zilwaukee Bridge. The Z-Bridge, as it has come to be called, has a rich and, at times, dangerous history,...
GAYLORD, Mich. — (AP) — A tornado tore through a small community in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday, flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and causing other damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths caused by the tornado that hit Gaylord, a community...
Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan residents are feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to hit wallets. On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led legislature proposed new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds as to how they will get it done. Whitmer is calling for a one-time $500...
Millions of Michigan drivers received an automatic payment earlier this month. Each driver got $400 per vehicle. What is New York’s DPAL program and do I qualify for it?. The refunds are due to a budget surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. In December 2021 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that MCCA approved a $3 billion refund for customers that hold auto insurance policies. Read more about it here.
The Great Lakes have been receding from record high water levels over the past few years. The amount of water that has left the Great Lakes is staggering. Each Great Lake peaked in a different year, and each of the Great Lakes’ water levels have fallen from there. Lake...
The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to send $500 to Michigan families right away. As inflation increases, Whitmer sent a letter to lawmakers on Thursday calling for her new MI Tax Rebate Right Now plan. It would be funded with part of Michigan's growing budget surplus. Whitmer said...
I’m sure you’ve heard by now, but severe weather is heading to Michigan. Thursday (May 19) has been such a beautiful day outside, that I can’t imagine things could take such a turn in just a day or so, but this is Michigan, so that’s kind of how we roll in this state.
LANSING, Mich. - GovernorGretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to legislative leaders proposing a plan to return $500 to working families from the state’s budget surplus. The rebate proposal, "MI Tax Rebate Right Now", aims to help Michigan's families as they face rising costs on food, gas, and other everyday expenses.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's short-term budget outlook became even rosier Friday, when economists revised projected tax revenues upward by a combined $5 billion over two years. The new estimates will be used by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature to finalize the next state spending plan. Both...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The birds are at it again!. The City of Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Department is warning the community as a growing number of people in West Michigan are being attacked by birds. And this isn't the first time Red Wing Blackbirds have taken aim...
For the past few weeks I've seen many groups on Facebook share photos of dead fish which are popping up all over Michigan beaches from Traverse City to the shores of Lake Michigan. Many people have been asking why there are so many of them, why they died and what can be done about them. The cause has been the biggest concern but it turns out it may be nothing more than a fish who isn't adapted to our waters making its way into our lakes, as one person suggested:
A bear was spotted in a Michigan resident’s backyard on Monday evening. Midland resident Lou Ann Holland posted images from the encounter to Facebook on Monday, explaining the bear appeared in her yard, off of Westlawn Drive between Homer Road and M-30, shortly before 9 p.m. The bear appeared...
Two Metro Detroiters are behind bars after pleading guilty to collecting more than a million dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a Shelby Township woman and a Harper Woods man were sentenced Wednesday.
Comments / 1