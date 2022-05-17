ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City to make £30m swoop for Brighton star Marc Cucurella this summer - with Pep Guardiola eyeing Spain international to fill their problem left back position

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester City have targeted Brighton’s Marc Cucurella to fill their problem left back position and will make a £30million move this summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola said last week he wants to add ‘hungry’ players and the 23-year-old fits the bill.

Cucurella joined Brighton last summer from Getafe and has made 34 league appearances, scoring once and providing one assist.

Man City have targeted Brighton’s Marc Cucurella to fill their problem left back position
Pep Guardiola said last week he wants to add ‘hungry’ players and the 23-year-old fits the bill
No full back in the Premier League has won possession more than Cucurella’s 241 times.

Brighton paid Getafe £15.4m for him but Sportsmail understands City would need to find double that to land a player who spent six years at Barcelona’s academy and has been capped once by Spain.

City have predominantly used Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo at left back this season.

City would need to find £30m to land a player who spent six years at Barcelona’s academy

Cancelo has been outstanding but his natural position is on the other flank.

Guardiola wants a more orthodox left back to provide balance and Cucurella’s age and versatility — he can also play as a wide midfielder — has convinced the City manager to move for him.

City have already signed Erling Haaland and Guardiola would like to bring in another midfielder because he will soon lose Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

