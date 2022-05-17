ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Charlie Appleby's Native Trail will seek to emulate National Stakes success when he takes on up to 10 rivals in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh

By Sam Turner
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Native Trail will return to the scene of his marquee juvenile success when he tackles up to 10 rivals in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday.

An impressive winner of the National Stakes last season, the champion juvenile of 2021 will bid to go one better than in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas when narrowly beaten by Godolphin stablemate Coroebus.

The charge of Charlie Appleby is one of only two British challengers, along with Andrew Balding's Imperial Fighter, who finished third in the Burradon Stakes at Newcastle on his first start of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc2ay_0fhPCfF500
Newmarket Guineas runner-up Native Trail seeks to go one better in the Irish 2,000 Guineas

The home team is headed by the Joseph O'Brien-trained Buckaroo, who was narrowly beaten by leading Derby hope Piz Badile in the Ballysax at Leopardstown before impressively reverting to a mile in the Tetrarch Stakes over this weekend's course and distance. Aidan O'Brien could saddle The Acropolis and Ivy League in his bid for a 12th victory in the race.

Meanwhile, impressive Dante Stakes winner Desert Crown heads 21 left in the Derby at Epsom on June 4 after the latest declaration stage.

Owner Saeed Suhail's racing manager Bruce Raymond said: 'I've seen all his work and what I can say is he will improve from York. He's a very worthy favourite. I think he'll act on the track, I don't think he'll have any problems there at all.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Saracens 42-38 Northampton: Hosts record seventh successive victory to book home Premiership semi-final but Saints bag two bonus points to boost play-off hopes

Saracens scored 19 points in eight second-half minutes against Northampton to secure a home Gallagher Premiership play-off — but Chris Boyd’s Saints are still favourites to claim the remaining play-off spot ahead of Gloucester. Saints looked dead and buried at 42-17 down going into the final 10 minutes,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Joel Kpoku flies the flag for English in the Challenge Cup final after reaping the rewards of a leap of faith with Lyon... and admits he is 'rattled' by Maro Itoje comparisons

English flag-bearer Joel Kpoku has rediscovered his love for rugby as he prepares to lead Lyon’s charge in Friday’s Challenge Cup final. The lock will be one of just two English players in the European title deciders, with Toulon prop Kieran Brookes also set to feature. Kpoku, 22,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Ollie Robinson misses chance to make a real statement to the new-look England set-up after failing to take a wicket against weakened New Zealand team for Sussex

Ollie Robinson missed a chance to make a really big point to the new-look England set-up on Saturday as Sussex toiled against a New Zealand team down to the bare bones. The 28-year-old bowled 18 overs in four spells, conceding 42 runs — and was slightly unfortunate not to take a wicket especially in his opening six-over stretch for just six runs.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hopes to make his belated season debut in Vitality Blast after suffering with long-term concussion symptoms for four months

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is hoping to make his belated season debut in the Vitality Blast this week after being dogged by long-term concussion symptoms for four months. Two previous comeback attempts by the 27-year-old Yorkshire batter - who was struck a blow to the head while on Pakistan Super League duty in January - have proved false starts, after he experienced headaches and bouts of nausea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan O'brien
Daily Mail

Fulham 'want to convince Nemanja Matic to stay in the Premier League' as Marco Silva's side 'seek to add veteran experience' following promotion from the Championship

Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic once he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the year, according to The Sun. The Serbian midfielder has spent the last five seasons with the Red Devils and announced his decision to leave the club back in April - putting potential suitors on red alert.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes claims Premier League referees 'want the Clarets gone'... and references their 'ugly' reputation as an incentive to see them relegated to Championship

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes believes his team suffer for their ‘ugly’ reputation and believes even referees want to see them relegated. The club’s Premier League future is on the line today — they will stay up if they beat Newcastle — and Barnes is claims there will not be many tears shed if they fail.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'For Sunderland fans, this team will be heroes and remembered forever': Alex Neil 'content' to revive a 'fallen giant' after the Black Cats clinch promotion to the Championship with victory over Wycombe at Wembley

Alex Neil was delighted to bring the good times back to Sunderland after they returned to the Championship for the first time in four years. The Black Cats deservedly beat Wycombe 2-0 in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley, with goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart sealing promotion in front of 46,000 fans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Curragh#Irish#Native Trail#The National Stakes#British
Daily Mail

STUART BROAD: I don’t have any long-term targets now, I just want to make a positive impact on the new England as soon as possible under this regime

Whenever a new management team comes in, it’s always a bit of a stressful time because you never know if you are a player that they want to move forward with. The uncertainty has been no different for me over the past few weeks with England, but I feel the way I play my cricket and the aggressive approach that I like to take on to the field suits the characteristics of Rob Key, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Ten years in the Premier League is a massive achievement for Southampton', says Ralph Hasenhuttl ... but Austrian warns it will only get tougher to stay in the top flight

Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned Southampton not to take their Premier League status for granted as they celebrate a decade back in the top flight. The Saints will bring down the curtain on their 10th campaign among the big boys since winning promotion from the Championship in 2012 when they head for Leicester on Sunday, with an 11th season already safely secured.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy