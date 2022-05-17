ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

MIKE MINAY: Jake Daniels is the role model I wanted growing up, I had no gay footballers or commentators to relate to when I wondered how my sexuality would affect me... this week has been a gamechanger

By Mike Minay For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

I’ll put this very simply: Jake Daniels is the role model I wanted growing up.

When I knew I wanted to broadcast, I asked myself if I could work in football and be gay at the same time. You do ask yourself that, because there was never the impression within the game that you could.

I’m 30 now and had no gay footballers – those who did come out instantly retired or had already finished playing – and no gay commentators to relate to.

With this masculine world I was going into, I did wonder how my sexuality would affect me. Thankfully, it never has. Jake can hopefully be that symbol for kids to prove you can do both.

The biggest thing for him now will be getting into the Blackpool team and scoring goals. It’s the same with me with behind the mic.

As long as I can call the action right, get the goalscorer correct, then it shouldn’t matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLuTi_0fhPCQx400
BBC radio reporter Mike Minay insists Jake Daniels is the role model he wanted growing up

Credit must go to Blackpool and Sky Sports for timing this story together and the way in which they handled it. There were no leaks.

The last thing you want as someone in the closest is for somebody to break your story. It has to be on your terms.

Every LGBT person will tell you their biggest fear is how family, friends and work colleagues will react.

I have never had any negativity but it is a fear that lives in the back of your head. Will my world fall in on me? Will I still be able to do the job? Will my mates still want to go to the pub with me?

Jake is ready to take this on, ready to become a role model at 17. Only 17. I give him so much credit to him for that, because I couldn’t have done it. This week has been a gamechanger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ij6cG_0fhPCQx400
Minay (above) had no one to relate to when he questioned how his sexuality would affect him

