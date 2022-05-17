ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, AR

Extension’s fecal egg count service saves Arkansas producers money, animals

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK —Controlling parasites in sheep and goats is crucial to herd health but chemical-resistant parasites pose challenges. Without a management plan, a producer can waste money on ineffective, expensive dewormers — and possibly lose animals. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers a free fecal egg count sampling,...

swark.today

