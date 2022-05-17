Extension’s fecal egg count service saves Arkansas producers money, animals

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas... Miller County in southwestern Arkansas... Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas... Nevada County in southwestern Arkansas... Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Northern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Northeastern Marion County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas... * Until midnight CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beirne to near Bivins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Magnolia, Hope, Atlanta, Prescott, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, McNeil, Vivian, Queen City, Plain Dealing, Fouke, Bradley, Taylor, Emmet, Hosston, Buckner, Perrytown, Rodessa and Rosston. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
