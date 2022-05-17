ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried says food prices won’t interrupt meal program

By News Service of Florida
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffn7i_0fhPBKrj00
Summer BreakSpot The Summer BreakSpot website helps families find free meals for kids while school is out.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As food costs rise amid broader inflation, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Tuesday she does not expect an interruption to summer nutrition programs at schools.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services administers the federally funded Summer BreakSpot program, which provides free meals to children 18 and younger at schools and locations such as parks and libraries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Once our summer BreakSpots start back up, we are getting the money from the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture). The food programs are going to be in place,” Fried, a Democratic candidate for governor, said during a news conference in Tallahassee.

Fried acknowledged the higher-than-usual cost of food and told reporters that she is in talks with the federal government about ways to mitigate costs for the agriculture industry.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We are also monitoring some of the underlying issues of what is going into the increased cost of food. So, we are seeing a significant increase in the cost of fertilizer. So, we have been on the calls with USDA, with my counterparts across the country with our ag (agricultural) commodities growers here in the state, figuring out how much longer this is,” Fried said.

Rising gasoline prices also have affected the cost of food production. The federal and state governments this month relaxed rules related to fuel blends that include a type of ethanol, in an effort to bolster the supply of gasoline.

But Fried on Tuesday said her department is “looking at other options” for how to bring down fuel costs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
wuwf.org

Fried requests state of emergency for Florida

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with Gov. DeSantis' news conference today, and with the latest in gas prices.) Florida’s agriculture commissioner is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency, due to the high cost of food and fuel. “Floridians are also facing high prices...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill increasing motor vehicle exemption in bankruptcy

DeSantis vetoed the bill "in an effort to not incentivize bankruptcy." Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed legislation that would increases the maximum value of a motor vehicle that may be exempted from bankruptcy cases from $1,000 to $5,000. The measure (CS/HB 265), sponsored by the House Civil Justice & Property...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All of South Florida moves into high COVID risk category after ‘processing error‘ in state’s data

All three South Florida counties have high COVID-19 community levels, despite the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control showing the region having medium levels. The difference between the levels is significant. The CDC recommends that people in areas with high community levels should wear masks indoors in public places and lists additional precautions for high-risk people. ...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuatoday.com

Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement Arrests Individual Transporting Nearly One Ton of Illegal Cannabis

Tallahassee, Fla. – On May 19, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan after approximately 1,900 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle following his failure to enter and submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station off Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
flaglerlive.com

‘There’s a Lot of Covid Out There’: Virus Spiking Again in Flagler, But This Time Response Is Left to Individuals

Covid never left, but it’s back in force again in Flagler and Florida, and is on pace to be raging locally and regionally in the next few weeks. The public health response, however, is vastly different than it was in the first two years of the pandemic, with a focus on a hands-off approach that leaves everything to personal choices and personal health conditions. There are no efforts or public health recommendations to reinstitute broad-based masking, social distancing or any types of lockdowns, whether in schools, nursing hoes or the workplace.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food Industry#Gas Prices#Summer Breakspot#Breakspots#Democratic
wogx.com

Florida tops 60,000 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump 24%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300. A report issued Friday by the state Department of Health said the state had a reported 60,204 new COVID-19 cases during the week of May 13 to Thursday. That was up from 39,374 new cases the previous week and continued a steady increase during the past two months. For example, the state reported 8,040 cases during the week that started March 11.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Study finds Florida fish on drugs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A study out of South Florida has revealed many fish in the Sunshine State are on drugs. According to WPEC, dozens of pharmaceuticals have been found in fish blood and tissue. Scientists say the numbers are alarming. "We found pharmaceuticals everywhere and there was...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wflx.com

Protests to be held across Florida in opposition to new laws

Statewide protests are scheduled to be held Saturday to push back against some of the recent measures passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by the governor. Entitled "Stay W.O.K.E. Go Vote," the rallies will be held in communities throughout Florida, including West Palm Beach, to highlight the opposition to what some believe are attacks on the constitutional rights of Black voters.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
96K+
Followers
103K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy