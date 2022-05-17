ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Magnet art exhibit gives veterans an artistic voice

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKWO3_0fhPAlbr00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – When veteran Mary Jo White is asked about her life of experience as an Air Force nurse and beddown commander, there are two places her mind goes. One is to her family – her husband, who died in battle in the 1970s, and her children, who never knew him – and the other is to a place to find peace. Both of those scenes share a story, and both can be found at Crandall Public Library’s second-floor art gallery.

“While I was flying in the 130s and picking up people from the sand and everything overseas, I just dreamed that there was a happy space,” said White, a California native veteran who now lives in the Glens Falls area, and who served in Operation Desert Storm and in critical stress management on Sept. 11, 2001. “It was always a calming thing to me.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

That happy space is represented in a work of magnet art on a whiteboard, depicting a hot air balloon much like ones that White – herself a balloon pilot – has piloted. It hangs on the wall of the library’s gallery, not far from another, made by her daughter in honor of White’s 23+ years of service. Those two are among many, spread across two walls and overlooking the library staircase, as part of the “Gift of Seeing the Unseen – Stand Strong” project.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZY0Oi_0fhPAlbr00
Mary Jo White’s hot air balloon art, representing a quiet place of peace. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The project is two-pronged. “Gift of Seeing the Unseen” refers to the whiteboard magnet art – some by veterans, others by the blind. The “Stand Strong” material is all by area artist Gregg Figura, using flag colors and other large-scale imagery to channel life in times of conflict in Ukraine.

Figura says the two halves of the exhibit go hand in hand. What bonds them?

“Definitely the idea that freedom is not free. That there’s a price to be paid for freedom, and it hurts,” he said.

Johnstown veteran receives new roof through national program

The magnet art was originally conceptualized as a way to provide art therapy to the blind. Figura applied for a LARAC grant in partnership with the Glens Falls Association for the Blind, and in his own words, he wanted to teach the blind to draw.

“The president of the organization lifted up his eyebrows, and I could tell he was thinking that might be a little difficult,” Figura recalled. “But it was surprisingly easy, when I put my mind to it.”

The magnet art uses high-raised magnets of varying shapes. Blind and low-vision community members would build everything from self-portraits to penguins – many of which are in the exhibit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NfAI_0fhPAlbr00
Works of magnet art created by the local blind community hang at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
Glens Falls Hospital limits visitation rules

From there, Figura was contacted by Cindy Roberts, a Gold Star Mom and organizer of the veterans’ community at VFW Post #6196 in Queensbury. She saw what Figura’s magnet art system did as art therapy for one group, and saw it as a perfect conduit for another – veterans living with PTSD and other forms of pain inflicted by their own time in service, and by those of family members.

The exhibit is full of works like White’s hot air balloon, which has helped her to depict something special to her experience as a veteran. Others, like Ken and Cathy Hayward of Granville, are not veterans themselves, but created their works of art as a tribute to relatives in the midst of their own battles – like the couple’s great-grandson, Chase.

“The last time we saw him was in November, and he threw a whiffle ball at me, and said ‘Catch, Grandma,'” Cathy Hayward recounted while indicating a piece of art showing the ball coming toward a pair of hands, along with several photos of Chase. “I didn’t catch it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TrUm_0fhPAlbr00
Cathy Hayward speaks about her work of art, which shows her great-grandson Chase throwing a ball to her the last time they saw each other. Chase, a 3-year-old battling cancer, told his grandparents that they should depict something on their minds. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)
WWII veteran celebrated on 100th birthday

Chase, at 3 years old, is fighting cancer. He is currently on the winning side of the fight, but remains in medical care. When Ken and Cathy told their great-grandson about the art project, he was quick to give a suggestion. The couple has family in military service, who they thought about depicting, but it was Chase’s fight – and his request – that won out.

“He told us to do something that was on our minds, and that we’re thinking about.”

The Haywards also created a piece of art depicting the log cabin home they built together, which burned down in 1990.

South High Marathon Dance tops $515K

Art therapy is a meaningful tool for veterans living with PTSD, but it’s not the only one at their disposal. Sandy Arnold, who served 28 years as an Army nurse, depicted a horse from Dapple a Day, a program that connects people with PTSD and disabilities with therapy horses – creating bonds that leave much more than a hoofprint of impact.

“I have a problem with trust. With a horse, it builds up your trust,” Arnold explained. “Something we do with the horses is we do stimulus training. We build the trust between us and them; we open an umbrella above their head; we walk on plastic, so the noises wouldn’t scare them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIDTl_0fhPAlbr00
A horse, depicted by veteran Sandy Arnold, representing her experience with therapy horses through the Dapple a Day program. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Interactions with therapy horses have been important even moreso for Arnold, who struggles with health and breathing issues. When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck in 2020, she isolated herself, fearing for her health, and her life. The horse – and its place in a public space – serve as a symbol of her rebuilding confidence in interacting with the outside world.

Flags to line Route 9 in honor of fallen soldiers

Figura is the facilitator of the veteran group’s artwork, and he has his own favorites. One depicts a group of trees poking out of the snow, created by a Pentagon employee who was present for the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. Figura says that the words he heard from the artist are ones he hears from many – to his great surprise.

“This person said they have no talent – and it is an incredibly stunning piece, I believe,” he said. “These people – 90% of them, 95% of them – they say they have no talent. They all have talent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zjiU_0fhPAlbr00
Figura speaks about a work of art by a local veteran at the “Gift of Seeing the Unseen” exhibit at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Figura is hoping to help more people realize their talent – and tell their stories – using the same magnetic means displayed at the library. Next on his list are local groups with physical challenges, including limited ranges of movement. He also hopes to take the exhibit to Washington, D.C. and has been communicating with Senator Dan Stec, a Queensbury local, on the first steps to making that a reality.

Student art show returns to The Hyde Collection

When he looks at the magnet art and his own Ukraine-related work – which work started on five years ago, long before the Russian invasion brought the country’s struggles further into the public consciousness – Figura sees hope.

“There is hope, and there is a way through all of the things that we’re going through. The pandemic, all of these things. As we help each other, support each other and do things together, that’s shown through all of this.”

For those who want to meet the artists and hear their stories for themselves, the library is hosting an official opening for the exhibit at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. The exhibit is open until the end of May.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
Johnstown, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Entertainment
City
Queensbury, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Freihofer’s Run for Women needs volunteers

Registration opened for the 44th-annual Freihofer's Run for Women on February 2, and runners have spent weeks gearing up for the event with the Capital District YMCA's 11-week training challenge. But for the race to actually be a success on June 4, organizers are trying to gather 400 volunteers.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Jo White
Person
Dan Stec
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Gallery#Balloon Art#Veteran#Air Force#Crandall Public Library
NEWS10 ABC

Will spongy moths return to Lake George this year?

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Jim Lieberum remembers the sound he heard last summer on Prospect Mountain. As manager of the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, he and staff were at the mountain overlooking Lake George in summer 2021, working on a project for the county, when he heard it.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy