Las Vegas, NV

Father Pleads For Help From Public For The Return Of Late Son’s Stolen Mustang

By Elizabeth Puckett
 4 days ago
This is heartbreaking…

Car thieves are callous, obviously, and we hate them, but this is a whole new level of sick. A grieving father’s late son’s ‘Orange Fury’ Mustang was stolen from right out in front of his house. While he was asleep inside, the cameras watched the brazen thieves steal the Mustang, while took about a minute to lift it.

Las Vegas resident Thomas Burnett needs your help finding this very unique Mustang. Its Orange Fury, an extremely eye popping and pleasing orange color, only made in 2018 and 2019, and this appears to be a 2019. It also has a windshield banner with two horses on the side of it.

“Fury Pearl Orange is I believe what it is called… It stands out. I haven’t seen anything like it in Vegas,” said Thomas Burnett about the car.

“We were both kind of car people and we were always together messing around with cars… I kept it washed and waxed and looking like showroom condition just hoping he was smiling down on me,” Burnett said.

The thieves rolled up to the residence early morning and it was all caught on cameras. At 3:30 a.m. a car pulled up in front of the home, and initially, the thieves tried to steal a Dodge Challenger. After they failed to get into the Challenger, they turned their focus to the Mustang.

Burnett’s son passed away at just 34-years-old. A $100 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of the Mustang.

Source: Fox5 Las Vegas

