Idaho voters head to polls for primaries, reassured of a ‘safe and secure’ election

Early Tuesday a steady flow of voters trickled out of polling locations throughout the Treasure Valley as residents geared up for primary elections.

Idahoans cast their votes Tuesday to decide the primary candidates for federal, state and local offices, including the highly anticipated governor’s race. Republican voters — a majority of the state — have eight candidates to choose from, including incumbent Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

Several voters at the polls told the Idaho Statesman they voted to make sure Idaho stays true to its conservative values.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise Police Department had no plans Tuesday morning to heighten police presence at any of the polling stations in their districts, the agencies’ spokespeople told the Statesman by email. Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams said the department has “officers out around the city” that can respond if needed.

Poll workers explain elections process

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a handful of residents voted at the Meridian Senior Center as five poll workers helped them through the various steps in the election process.

After being greeted by smiling faces, voters headed into a small room where they first met one of two poll workers, Judy Shaffer or Anne Thornton. The pair were responsible for checking registered voters in or signing up those who had yet to register to vote.

Shaffer, 77, told the Statesman in an interview she decided to become a poll worker a few weeks ago, when she was casting her early ballot and was approached to volunteer.

“I think voting is important so if it takes the retired people to do it, we’re here,” said Shaffer, a former mail carrier.

Voters were first asked for IDs, their names and addresses, then picked up their ballots depending on their registered parties. Idaho offers five ballot options: Republican, Democratic, Constitution, Libertarian and nonpartisan.

After grabbing a ballot, voters headed to voting booths to choose their candidates. They then inserted the paper ballot into the tabulating machines.

Thornton, 61, told the Statesman in an interview the senior center, which covers precinct 1511, serves about 1,100 voters. As of 11:22 a.m., the location had processed 69 ballots.

Chief Judge Jessica Trawick, 30, was the head poll worker in charge of the senior center on Tuesday. Trawick told the Statesman there are plenty of safeguards in place to make sure the day goes smoothly.

Trawick said Idahoans who are concerned about voter fraud should volunteer to be a poll workers because it gives you an “inside look at how this works.”

“I’ve always been very invested in politics and making sure everyone has a say,” Trawick said. “A local election is actually where you have the strongest power as a voter.”

Idaho elections remain secure

In a news release Monday, Little and other state officials assured voters that Idaho has a “safe and secure” election track record.

“Fair and free elections are a hallmark of Idaho’s proud representative democracy and the expectation of every Idahoan,” Little said in the news release. “Idaho has consistently demonstrated the utmost care and preparedness in administering safe and secure elections, giving Idahoans the confidence their vote counts.”

To assure election security, Idaho’s ballots are paper, and the voting machines are not connected to the internet, according to Idaho’s election website . Additionally, the tabulating machines are tested before and after every election.

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in the release that “Idahoans should cast their ballots with the utmost confidence, knowing that the results will accurately reflect the will of the people.”

Under Idaho law , candidates and representatives from political parties can act as poll watchers to observe the election process. The Idaho Republican Party and the county central committees appointed poll watchers for Tuesday’s election, according to a news release from the party.

“In the state of Idaho, we have a history of safe and secure elections, and Idahoans should expect no less when they go to vote,” Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna said in a Monday news release.