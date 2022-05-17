Capitol Police Officer Accused of Telling Jan. 6 Rioter to Delete Facebook Posts Says the Feds Didn’t Identify Which ‘Official Proceeding’ He Allegedly Tried to Obstruct
The Capitol Police officer who is accused encouraging someone to destroy evidence of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says that the charges against him should be dismissed because federal prosecutors haven’t actually identified the proceeding he was allegedly trying to obstruct. Michael Angelo...lawandcrime.com
Comments / 112