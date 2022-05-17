ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Capitol Police Officer Accused of Telling Jan. 6 Rioter to Delete Facebook Posts Says the Feds Didn’t Identify Which ‘Official Proceeding’ He Allegedly Tried to Obstruct

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Capitol Police officer who is accused encouraging someone to destroy evidence of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says that the charges against him should be dismissed because federal prosecutors haven’t actually identified the proceeding he was allegedly trying to obstruct. Michael Angelo...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 112

jeff pickner
4d ago

yep there were the ones like him that are criminals and then there are those (like the 4 that mysteriously committed suicide) that were doing their jobs and being patriots

Reply
31
Abandoned By Republicans
4d ago

I guess he’s able to testify and explain which insurrection he was referencing, but I understand he doesn’t have to self incriminate. However, don’t complain when prosecutors make a viable case against you based on the facts at hand. You’re free to dispute these facts…..or not.

Reply(1)
15
JUST AMERICAN
4d ago

So now their loyalties are FISHING, POLITICAL PARTY, ORANGE GOD, GOOD LIES, OATH, COUNTRY in that order. Today's Republican party!

Reply(12)
30
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Capitol Police#Democrats
KTLA

Inmate convicted of attempted murder in L.A. County killed by another inmate at Salinas Valley prison, officials say

An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening. Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. […]
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Investigation
KOLR10 News

Law Enforcement gathered at Hells Angels Clubhouse in Springfield; here’s what we know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a large law enforcement presence at the Springfield building that serves as the private clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Springfield Chapter Monday afternoon. The building is on South West Avenue near Madison Street in Springfield. Springfield Police said they were serving a search warrant seeking evidence about a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Texas court says it was wrong to sentence Black woman to 5 years in prison for “illegal” voting

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy