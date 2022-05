In 2008, Concepts began one of the greatest sneaker sagas in history with the release of the Lobster Dunks – a shop collaboration that elevated the standards in terms of packaging and storytelling. A year later, they followed it up with the blue lobster, an homage to the insanely rare pigment of the crustacean. Nike SB honored the overall execution of the project with an infinitely rare Yellow Lobster Dunk, a project executed by the late Sandy Bodecker.

